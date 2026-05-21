Lam Research Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend

FREMONT, Calif., May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lam Research Corporation (Nasdaq: LRCX) today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly dividend of $0.26 per share of common stock. The dividend payment will be made on July 8, 2026, to holders of record on June 17, 2026. Future dividend payments are subject to review and approval by the Board of Directors.

About Lam Research:

Lam Research Corporation is a global supplier of innovative wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Lam's equipment and services allow customers to build smaller and better performing devices. In fact, today, nearly every advanced chip is built with Lam technology. We combine superior systems engineering, technology leadership, and a strong values-based culture, with an unwavering commitment to our customers. Lam Research (Nasdaq: LRCX) is a FORTUNE 500® company headquartered in Fremont, Calif., with operations around the globe. Learn more at www.lamresearch.com. (LRCX)

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

Statements made in this press release that are not of historical fact are forward-looking statements and are subject to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements relate to, but are not limited to, our plans to make dividend payments, declare dividends, or grow dividend amounts. Some factors that may affect these forward-looking statements include: business, economic, political and/or regulatory conditions in the consumer electronics industry, the semiconductor industry and the overall economy may deteriorate or change; the actions of our customers and competitors may be inconsistent with our expectations; trade regulations, export controls, tariffs, trade disputes, and other geopolitical tensions may inhibit our ability to sell our products; supply chain cost increases, tariffs and other inflationary pressures have impacted and may continue to impact our profitability; supply chain disruptions or manufacturing capacity constraints may limit our ability to manufacture and sell our products; and natural and human-caused disasters, disease outbreaks, war, terrorism, political or governmental unrest or instability, or other events beyond our control may impact our operations and revenue in affected areas; as well as the other risks and uncertainties that are described in the documents filed or furnished by us with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including specifically the Risk Factors described in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K or subsequent quarterly report on Form 10-Q. These uncertainties and changes could materially affect the forward-looking statements and cause actual results to vary from expectations in a material way. The Company undertakes no obligation to update the information or statements made in this press release.

Company Contacts:

Ram Ganesh

Investor Relations

(510) 572-1615

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Lam Research Corporation