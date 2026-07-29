Lam Research Corporation Reports Financial Results for the Quarter Ended June 28, 2026

FREMONT, Calif., July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lam Research Corporation (the "Company," "Lam," "Lam Research") today announced financial results for the quarter ended June 28, 2026 (the "June 2026 quarter").

Highlights for the June 2026 quarter were as follows:

Revenue of $6.72 billion.

U.S. GAAP gross margin as a percent of revenue of 51.7%, U.S. GAAP operating margin as a percent of revenue of 37.4%, and U.S. GAAP diluted EPS of $1.81.

Non-GAAP gross margin as a percent of revenue of 52.0%, non-GAAP operating margin as a percent of revenue of 38.4%, and non-GAAP diluted EPS of $1.82.

Key Financial Data for the Quarters Ended

June 28, 2026 and March 29, 2026

(in thousands, except per-share data, percentages, and basis points)

U.S. GAAP



June 2026

March 2026

Change Q/Q Revenue

$ 6,722,238

$ 5,841,488

+15.1 % Gross margin

51.7 %

49.8 %

+ 190 bps Operating margin

37.4 %

35.0 %

+ 240 bps Diluted EPS

$ 1.81

$ 1.45

+24.8 %













Non-GAAP



June 2026

March 2026

Change Q/Q Revenue

$ 6,722,238

$ 5,841,488

+15.1 % Gross margin

52.0 %

49.9 %

+ 210 bps Operating margin

38.4 %

35.0 %

+ 340 bps Diluted EPS

$ 1.82

$ 1.47

+23.8 %

U.S. GAAP Financial Results

For the June 2026 quarter, revenue was $6.72 billion, gross margin was $3.48 billion, or 51.7% of revenue, operating expenses were $965.3 million, operating margin was 37.4% of revenue, and net income was $2.28 billion, or $1.81 per diluted share on a U.S. GAAP basis. This compares to revenue of $5.84 billion, gross margin of $2.91 billion, or 49.8% of revenue, operating expenses of $863.5 million, operating margin of 35.0% of revenue, and net income of $1.83 billion, or $1.45 per diluted share, for the quarter ended March 29, 2026 (the "March 2026 quarter").

Non-GAAP Financial Results

For the June 2026 quarter, non-GAAP gross margin was $3.50 billion, or 52.0% of revenue, non-GAAP operating expenses were $916.4 million, non-GAAP operating margin was 38.4% of revenue, and non-GAAP net income was $2.28 billion, or $1.82 per diluted share. This compares to non-GAAP gross margin of $2.91 billion, or 49.9% of revenue, non-GAAP operating expenses of $866.2 million, non-GAAP operating margin of 35.0% of revenue, and non-GAAP net income of $1.85 billion, or $1.47 per diluted share, for the March 2026 quarter.

"Lam delivered record revenue, operating margin and earnings per share in the June quarter as AI-driven demand continues to reshape the semiconductor industry," said Tim Archer, Lam Research's President and Chief Executive Officer. "Our strategic investments and technology leadership are helping customers accelerate through rising manufacturing complexity, positioning Lam for a third consecutive year of outperformance in 2026."

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Results

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash balances increased to $5.60 billion at the end of the June 2026 quarter compared to $4.77 billion at the end of the March 2026 quarter. The increase was primarily driven by cash generated from operating activities, partially offset by cash deployed for capital return activities during the quarter.

Deferred revenue at the end of the June 2026 quarter increased to $2.43 billion compared to $2.22 billion as of the end of the March 2026 quarter. Lam's deferred revenue balance does not include shipments to customers in Japan, to whom title does not transfer until customer acceptance. Shipments to customers in Japan are classified as inventory at cost until the time of acceptance. The estimated future revenue from shipments to customers in Japan was approximately $490.2 million as of June 28, 2026 and $434.3 million as of March 29, 2026.

Revenue

The geographic distribution of revenue during the June 2026 quarter is shown in the following table:

Region Revenue Taiwan 27 % China 26 % Korea 20 % Japan 9 % United States 9 % Southeast Asia 5 % Europe 4 %

The following table presents revenue disaggregated between systems and customer support-related revenue:



Three Months Ended

June 28,

2026

March 29,

2026

June 29,

2025

(In thousands) Systems revenue $ 4,249,848

$ 3,730,582

$ 3,437,625 Customer support-related revenue and other 2,472,390

2,110,906

1,733,768

$ 6,722,238

$ 5,841,488

$ 5,171,393













Systems revenue includes sales of new leading-edge equipment in deposition, etch and other wafer fabrication markets.

Customer support-related revenue includes sales of customer service, spares, upgrades, and non-leading-edge equipment from our Reliant® product line.

Outlook

For the quarter ended September 27, 2026, Lam is providing the following guidance:



U.S. GAAP

Reconciling

Items

Non-GAAP





















Revenue $8.10 Billion +/- $400 Million

—

$8.10 Billion +/- $400 Million Gross margin 52.0 % +/- 1 %

$ 2.7 Million

52.0 % +/- 1 % Operating margin 39.5 % +/- 1 %

$ 3.0 Million

39.5 % +/- 1 % Net income per diluted share $2.15 +/- $0.15

$ 3.3 Million

$2.15 +/- $0.15 Diluted share count 1.255 Billion

—

1.255 Billion

The information provided above is only an estimate of what the Company believes is realizable as of the date of this release and does not incorporate the potential impact of any business combinations, asset acquisitions, divestitures, restructuring, balance sheet valuation adjustments, financing arrangements, other investments, or other items that may be completed or realized after the date of this release, except as described below. U.S. GAAP to non-GAAP reconciling items provided include only those items that are known and can be estimated as of the date of this release. Actual results will vary from this model and the variations may be material. Reconciling items included above are as follows:

Gross margin - amortization related to intangible assets acquired through business combinations, $2.7 million.

Operating margin - amortization related to intangible assets acquired through business combinations, $3.0 million.

Net income per diluted share - amortization related to intangible assets acquired though business combinations, $3.0 million; amortization of debt discounts, $0.5 million; and associated tax benefit for non-GAAP items ($0.2 million); totaling $3.3 million.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Results

In addition to U.S. GAAP results, this press release also contains non-GAAP financial results. The Company's non-GAAP results for both the June 2026 and March 2026 quarters exclude amortization related to intangible assets acquired through business combinations, the effects of elective deferred compensation-related assets and liabilities, amortization of note discounts, workforce optimization charges, and the net income tax effect of non-GAAP items.

Management uses non-GAAP gross margin, operating expense, operating income, operating margin, net income, and net income per diluted share to evaluate the Company's operating and financial results. The Company believes the presentation of non-GAAP results is useful to investors for analyzing business trends and comparing performance to prior periods, along with enhancing investors' ability to view the Company's results from management's perspective. Tables presenting reconciliations of non-GAAP results to U.S. GAAP results are included at the end of this press release and on the Company's website at https://investor.lamresearch.com .

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this press release that are not of historical fact are forward-looking statements and are subject to the safe harbor provisions created by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements relate to, but are not limited to: our outlook and guidance for future financial results, including revenue, gross margin, operating margin, net income per diluted share, and diluted share count; the effect of AI-driven demand on the semiconductor industry; the rising complexity of semiconductor manufacturing and the extent to which our investments and technology leadership help customers; and our positioning for outperformance. Some factors that may affect these forward-looking statements include: business, economic, political and/or regulatory conditions in the consumer electronics industry, the semiconductor industry and the overall economy may deteriorate or change; the actions of our customers and competitors may be inconsistent with our expectations; trade regulations, export controls, tariffs, trade disputes, and other geopolitical tensions may inhibit our ability to sell our products; supply chain cost increases, tariffs, export controls and other inflationary pressures have impacted and may continue to impact our profitability; supply chain disruptions, export controls or manufacturing capacity constraints may limit our ability to manufacture and sell our products; and natural and human-caused disasters, disease outbreaks, war, terrorism, political or governmental unrest or instability, or other events beyond our control may impact our operations and revenue in affected areas; as well as the other risks and uncertainties that are described in the documents filed or furnished by us with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including specifically the Risk Factors described in our most recently filed periodic reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q and subsequent filings. These uncertainties and changes could materially affect the forward-looking statements and cause actual results to vary from expectations in a material way. The Company undertakes no obligation to update the information or statements made in this release.

Lam Research Corporation is a global supplier of innovative wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Lam's equipment and services allow customers to build smaller and better performing devices. In fact, today, nearly every advanced chip is built with Lam technology. We combine superior systems engineering, technology leadership, and a strong values-based culture, with an unwavering commitment to our customers. Lam Research (Nasdaq: LRCX) is a FORTUNE 500® company headquartered in Fremont, Calif., with operations around the globe. Learn more at www.lamresearch.com. (LRCX)

Consolidated Financial Tables Follow.

LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except per share data and percentages)



Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

June 28,

2026

March 29,

2026

June 29,

2025

June 28,

2026

June 29,

2025

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(1) Revenue $ 6,722,238

$ 5,841,488

$ 5,171,393

$ 23,232,690

$ 18,435,591 Cost of goods sold 3,243,498

2,930,961

2,581,684

11,507,382

9,456,532 Gross margin 3,478,740

2,910,527

2,589,709

11,725,308

8,979,059 Gross margin as a percent of revenue 51.7 %

49.8 %

50.1 %

50.5 %

48.7 % Research and development 642,922

583,200

580,178

2,375,873

2,096,387 Selling, general and administrative 322,330

280,311

268,403

1,149,640

981,704 Total operating expenses 965,252

863,511

848,581

3,525,513

3,078,091 Operating income 2,513,488

2,047,016

1,741,128

8,199,795

5,900,968 Operating margin 37.4 %

35.0 %

33.7 %

35.3 %

32.0 % Other income (expense), net 41,654

(35,460)

37,853

62,678

57,161 Income before income taxes 2,555,142

2,011,556

1,778,981

8,262,473

5,958,129 Income tax expense (277,860)

(186,096)

(58,893)

(997,077)

(599,912) Net income $ 2,277,282

$ 1,825,460

$ 1,720,088

$ 7,265,396

$ 5,358,217 Net income per share:

















Basic $ 1.82

$ 1.46

$ 1.35

$ 5.79

$ 4.17 Diluted $ 1.81

$ 1.45

$ 1.35

$ 5.76

$ 4.15 Number of shares used in per share calculations:

















Basic 1,251,286

1,249,728

1,274,279

1,255,079

1,286,101 Diluted 1,256,032

1,257,325

1,276,933

1,261,102

1,290,142 Cash dividend declared per common share $ 0.26

$ 0.26

$ 0.23

$ 1.04

$ 0.92



(1) Derived from audited financial statements

LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands)



June 28,

2026

March 29,

2026

June 29,

2025

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(1) ASSETS









Cash and cash equivalents $ 5,579,171

$ 4,750,936

$ 6,390,659 Accounts receivable, net 5,339,682

4,132,890

3,378,071 Inventories 4,276,111

3,999,992

4,307,991 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 415,741

413,099

440,274 Total current assets 15,610,705

13,296,917

14,516,995 Property and equipment, net 2,956,472

2,853,614

2,428,744 Goodwill and intangible assets 1,895,859

1,882,017

1,808,685 Other assets 3,066,707

2,759,362

2,590,836 Total assets $ 23,529,743

$ 20,791,910

$ 21,345,260 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY









Current portion of long-term debt and finance lease obligations $ 4,073

$ 4,095

$ 754,311 Other current liabilities 5,933,176

5,238,303

5,814,114 Total current liabilities 5,937,249

5,242,398

6,568,425 Long-term debt and finance lease obligations 3,730,490

3,730,384

3,730,194 Income taxes payable 681,197

621,572

603,412 Other long-term liabilities 709,886

612,777

581,610 Total liabilities 11,058,822

10,207,131

11,483,641 Stockholders' equity (2) 12,470,921

10,584,779

9,861,619 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 23,529,743

$ 20,791,910

$ 21,345,260













(1) Derived from audited financial statements (2) Common shares issued and outstanding were 1,251,278 as of June 28, 2026, 1,250,539 as of March 29, 2026, and 1,268,740 as of June 29, 2025

LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands)



Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

June 28,

2026

March 29,

2026

June 29,

2025

June 28,

2026

June 29,

2025

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(1) CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:

















Net income $ 2,277,282

$ 1,825,460

$ 1,720,088

$ 7,265,396

$ 5,358,217 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by

operating activities:

















Depreciation and amortization 119,642

116,322

98,439

441,533

386,277 Deferred income taxes (175,752)

(19,478)

(151,679)

(289,062)

(363,247) Equity-based compensation expense 103,985

96,616

94,286

386,381

343,371 Other, net (8,006)

(2,855)

14,240

(32,712)

6,845 Changes in operating assets and liabilities (859,923)

(874,645)

778,814

(1,913,879)

441,801 Net cash provided by operating activities 1,457,228

1,141,420

2,554,188

5,857,657

6,173,264 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:

















Capital expenditures and intangible assets (188,801)

(331,604)

(172,191)

(966,405)

(759,186) Other, net 45,060

(2,976)

42,940

44,253

51,094 Net cash used for investing activities (143,741)

(334,580)

(129,251)

(922,152)

(708,092) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:

















Principal payments on debt, including finance lease

obligations and payments for debt issuance costs (1,355)

(751,194)

(1,485)

(755,428)

(507,488) Treasury stock purchases, including excise tax payments (246,560)

(1,162,837)

(1,292,277)

(3,851,343)

(3,422,321) Dividends paid (325,318)

(325,829)

(295,207)

(1,270,635)

(1,149,542) Reissuance of treasury stock related to employee stock

purchase plan 88,780

—

79,556

155,965

140,113 Proceeds from issuance of common stock 4,426

9,167

696

17,447

2,452 Other, net (282)

55

(820)

(13,793)

143 Net cash used for financing activities (480,309)

(2,230,638)

(1,509,537)

(5,717,787)

(4,936,643) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents,

and restricted cash (2,056)

(4,979)

29,284

(27,431)

28,324 Net change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 831,122

(1,428,777)

944,684

(809,713)

556,853 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of

period (2) 4,766,821

6,195,598

5,462,972

6,407,656

5,850,803 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period

(2) $ 5,597,943

$ 4,766,821

$ 6,407,656

$ 5,597,943

$ 6,407,656





















(1) Derived from audited financial statements (2) Restricted cash is reported within Other assets in the Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

Non-GAAP Financial Summary

(in thousands, except percentages and per share data)

(unaudited)



Three Months Ended

June 28,

2026

March 29,

2026 Revenue $ 6,722,238

$ 5,841,488 Gross margin $ 3,497,336

$ 2,913,123 Gross margin as percent of revenue 52.0 %

49.9 % Operating expenses $ 916,420

$ 866,166 Operating income $ 2,580,916

$ 2,046,957 Operating margin 38.4 %

35.0 % Net income $ 2,279,968

$ 1,851,442 Net income per diluted share $ 1.82

$ 1.47 Shares used in per share calculation - diluted 1,256,032

1,257,325

Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP Net Income to Non-GAAP Net Income

(in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited)



Three Months Ended

June 28,

2026

March 29,

2026 U.S. GAAP net income $ 2,277,282

$ 1,825,460 Pre-tax non-GAAP items:





Amortization related to intangible assets acquired through certain business combinations - cost of goods sold 2,668

2,668 Elective deferred compensation ("EDC") related liability valuation increase (decrease) - cost of goods sold 15,379

(6,476) Workforce optimization charges - cost of goods sold 549

6,404 EDC related liability valuation increase (decrease) - research and development 27,682

(11,656) Workforce optimization charges - research and development 960

9,437 Amortization related to intangible assets acquired through certain business combinations - selling, general and

administrative 348

348 EDC related liability valuation increase (decrease) - selling, general and administrative 18,454

(7,771) Workforce optimization charges - selling, general and administrative 1,388

6,987 Amortization of note discounts - other income (expense), net 504

674 (Gain) loss on EDC related asset - other income (expense), net (61,325)

27,265 Net income tax benefit on non-GAAP items (3,921)

(1,898) Non-GAAP net income $ 2,279,968

$ 1,851,442 Non-GAAP net income per diluted share $ 1.82

$ 1.47 U.S. GAAP net income per diluted share $ 1.81

$ 1.45 U.S. GAAP and non-GAAP number of shares used for per diluted share calculation 1,256,032

1,257,325

Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP Gross Margin, Operating Expenses, Operating Income and Operating Margin to Non-GAAP

Gross Margin, Operating Expenses, Operating Income and Operating Margin

(in thousands, except percentages)

(unaudited)



Three Months Ended

June 28,

2026

March 29,

2026 U.S. GAAP gross margin $ 3,478,740

$ 2,910,527 Pre-tax non-GAAP items:





Amortization related to intangible assets acquired through certain business combinations 2,668

2,668 EDC related liability valuation increase (decrease) 15,379

(6,476) Workforce optimization charges 549

6,404 Non-GAAP gross margin $ 3,497,336

$ 2,913,123 U.S. GAAP gross margin as a percent of revenue 51.7 %

49.8 % Non-GAAP gross margin as a percent of revenue 52.0 %

49.9 % U.S. GAAP operating expenses $ 965,252

$ 863,511 Pre-tax non-GAAP items:





Amortization related to intangible assets acquired through certain business combinations (348)

(348) EDC related liability valuation (increase) decrease (46,136)

19,427 Workforce optimization charges (2,348)

(16,424) Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 916,420

$ 866,166 U.S. GAAP operating income $ 2,513,488

$ 2,047,016 Non-GAAP operating income $ 2,580,916

$ 2,046,957 U.S. GAAP operating margin 37.4 %

35.0 % Non-GAAP operating margin 38.4 %

35.0 %

Lam Research Corporation Contact:

Ram Ganesh, Investor Relations, phone: 510-572-1615, e-mail: [email protected]

SOURCE Lam Research Corporation