Lam Research Corporation Reports Financial Results for the Quarter Ended June 28, 2026

News provided byLam Research Corporation
Jul 29, 2026, 16:05 ET
FREMONT, Calif., July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lam Research Corporation (the "Company," "Lam," "Lam Research") today announced financial results for the quarter ended June 28, 2026 (the "June 2026 quarter").
Highlights for the June 2026 quarter were as follows:
- Revenue of $6.72 billion.
- U.S. GAAP gross margin as a percent of revenue of 51.7%, U.S. GAAP operating margin as a percent of revenue of 37.4%, and U.S. GAAP diluted EPS of $1.81.
- Non-GAAP gross margin as a percent of revenue of 52.0%, non-GAAP operating margin as a percent of revenue of 38.4%, and non-GAAP diluted EPS of $1.82.
|
Key Financial Data for the Quarters Ended
|
U.S. GAAP
|
June 2026
|
March 2026
|
Change Q/Q
|
Revenue
|
$ 6,722,238
|
$ 5,841,488
|
+15.1 %
|
Gross margin
|
51.7 %
|
49.8 %
|
+ 190 bps
|
Operating margin
|
37.4 %
|
35.0 %
|
+ 240 bps
|
Diluted EPS
|
$ 1.81
|
$ 1.45
|
+24.8 %
|
Non-GAAP
|
June 2026
|
March 2026
|
Change Q/Q
|
Revenue
|
$ 6,722,238
|
$ 5,841,488
|
+15.1 %
|
Gross margin
|
52.0 %
|
49.9 %
|
+ 210 bps
|
Operating margin
|
38.4 %
|
35.0 %
|
+ 340 bps
|
Diluted EPS
|
$ 1.82
|
$ 1.47
|
+23.8 %
U.S. GAAP Financial Results
For the June 2026 quarter, revenue was $6.72 billion, gross margin was $3.48 billion, or 51.7% of revenue, operating expenses were $965.3 million, operating margin was 37.4% of revenue, and net income was $2.28 billion, or $1.81 per diluted share on a U.S. GAAP basis. This compares to revenue of $5.84 billion, gross margin of $2.91 billion, or 49.8% of revenue, operating expenses of $863.5 million, operating margin of 35.0% of revenue, and net income of $1.83 billion, or $1.45 per diluted share, for the quarter ended March 29, 2026 (the "March 2026 quarter").
Non-GAAP Financial Results
For the June 2026 quarter, non-GAAP gross margin was $3.50 billion, or 52.0% of revenue, non-GAAP operating expenses were $916.4 million, non-GAAP operating margin was 38.4% of revenue, and non-GAAP net income was $2.28 billion, or $1.82 per diluted share. This compares to non-GAAP gross margin of $2.91 billion, or 49.9% of revenue, non-GAAP operating expenses of $866.2 million, non-GAAP operating margin of 35.0% of revenue, and non-GAAP net income of $1.85 billion, or $1.47 per diluted share, for the March 2026 quarter.
"Lam delivered record revenue, operating margin and earnings per share in the June quarter as AI-driven demand continues to reshape the semiconductor industry," said Tim Archer, Lam Research's President and Chief Executive Officer. "Our strategic investments and technology leadership are helping customers accelerate through rising manufacturing complexity, positioning Lam for a third consecutive year of outperformance in 2026."
Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Results
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash balances increased to $5.60 billion at the end of the June 2026 quarter compared to $4.77 billion at the end of the March 2026 quarter. The increase was primarily driven by cash generated from operating activities, partially offset by cash deployed for capital return activities during the quarter.
Deferred revenue at the end of the June 2026 quarter increased to $2.43 billion compared to $2.22 billion as of the end of the March 2026 quarter. Lam's deferred revenue balance does not include shipments to customers in Japan, to whom title does not transfer until customer acceptance. Shipments to customers in Japan are classified as inventory at cost until the time of acceptance. The estimated future revenue from shipments to customers in Japan was approximately $490.2 million as of June 28, 2026 and $434.3 million as of March 29, 2026.
Revenue
The geographic distribution of revenue during the June 2026 quarter is shown in the following table:
|
Region
|
Revenue
|
Taiwan
|
27 %
|
China
|
26 %
|
Korea
|
20 %
|
Japan
|
9 %
|
United States
|
9 %
|
Southeast Asia
|
5 %
|
Europe
|
4 %
The following table presents revenue disaggregated between systems and customer support-related revenue:
|
Three Months Ended
|
June 28,
|
March 29,
|
June 29,
|
(In thousands)
|
Systems revenue
|
$ 4,249,848
|
$ 3,730,582
|
$ 3,437,625
|
Customer support-related revenue and other
|
2,472,390
|
2,110,906
|
1,733,768
|
$ 6,722,238
|
$ 5,841,488
|
$ 5,171,393
Systems revenue includes sales of new leading-edge equipment in deposition, etch and other wafer fabrication markets.
Customer support-related revenue includes sales of customer service, spares, upgrades, and non-leading-edge equipment from our Reliant® product line.
Outlook
For the quarter ended September 27, 2026, Lam is providing the following guidance:
|
U.S. GAAP
|
Reconciling
|
Non-GAAP
|
Revenue
|
$8.10 Billion
|
+/-
|
$400 Million
|
—
|
$8.10 Billion
|
+/-
|
$400 Million
|
Gross margin
|
52.0 %
|
+/-
|
1 %
|
$ 2.7
|
Million
|
52.0 %
|
+/-
|
1 %
|
Operating margin
|
39.5 %
|
+/-
|
1 %
|
$ 3.0
|
Million
|
39.5 %
|
+/-
|
1 %
|
Net income per diluted share
|
$2.15
|
+/-
|
$0.15
|
$ 3.3
|
Million
|
$2.15
|
+/-
|
$0.15
|
Diluted share count
|
1.255 Billion
|
—
|
1.255 Billion
The information provided above is only an estimate of what the Company believes is realizable as of the date of this release and does not incorporate the potential impact of any business combinations, asset acquisitions, divestitures, restructuring, balance sheet valuation adjustments, financing arrangements, other investments, or other items that may be completed or realized after the date of this release, except as described below. U.S. GAAP to non-GAAP reconciling items provided include only those items that are known and can be estimated as of the date of this release. Actual results will vary from this model and the variations may be material. Reconciling items included above are as follows:
- Gross margin - amortization related to intangible assets acquired through business combinations, $2.7 million.
- Operating margin - amortization related to intangible assets acquired through business combinations, $3.0 million.
- Net income per diluted share - amortization related to intangible assets acquired though business combinations, $3.0 million; amortization of debt discounts, $0.5 million; and associated tax benefit for non-GAAP items ($0.2 million); totaling $3.3 million.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Results
In addition to U.S. GAAP results, this press release also contains non-GAAP financial results. The Company's non-GAAP results for both the June 2026 and March 2026 quarters exclude amortization related to intangible assets acquired through business combinations, the effects of elective deferred compensation-related assets and liabilities, amortization of note discounts, workforce optimization charges, and the net income tax effect of non-GAAP items.
Management uses non-GAAP gross margin, operating expense, operating income, operating margin, net income, and net income per diluted share to evaluate the Company's operating and financial results. The Company believes the presentation of non-GAAP results is useful to investors for analyzing business trends and comparing performance to prior periods, along with enhancing investors' ability to view the Company's results from management's perspective. Tables presenting reconciliations of non-GAAP results to U.S. GAAP results are included at the end of this press release and on the Company's website at https://investor.lamresearch.com.
Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Statements made in this press release that are not of historical fact are forward-looking statements and are subject to the safe harbor provisions created by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements relate to, but are not limited to: our outlook and guidance for future financial results, including revenue, gross margin, operating margin, net income per diluted share, and diluted share count; the effect of AI-driven demand on the semiconductor industry; the rising complexity of semiconductor manufacturing and the extent to which our investments and technology leadership help customers; and our positioning for outperformance. Some factors that may affect these forward-looking statements include: business, economic, political and/or regulatory conditions in the consumer electronics industry, the semiconductor industry and the overall economy may deteriorate or change; the actions of our customers and competitors may be inconsistent with our expectations; trade regulations, export controls, tariffs, trade disputes, and other geopolitical tensions may inhibit our ability to sell our products; supply chain cost increases, tariffs, export controls and other inflationary pressures have impacted and may continue to impact our profitability; supply chain disruptions, export controls or manufacturing capacity constraints may limit our ability to manufacture and sell our products; and natural and human-caused disasters, disease outbreaks, war, terrorism, political or governmental unrest or instability, or other events beyond our control may impact our operations and revenue in affected areas; as well as the other risks and uncertainties that are described in the documents filed or furnished by us with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including specifically the Risk Factors described in our most recently filed periodic reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q and subsequent filings. These uncertainties and changes could materially affect the forward-looking statements and cause actual results to vary from expectations in a material way. The Company undertakes no obligation to update the information or statements made in this release.
Lam Research Corporation is a global supplier of innovative wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Lam's equipment and services allow customers to build smaller and better performing devices. In fact, today, nearly every advanced chip is built with Lam technology. We combine superior systems engineering, technology leadership, and a strong values-based culture, with an unwavering commitment to our customers. Lam Research (Nasdaq: LRCX) is a FORTUNE 500® company headquartered in Fremont, Calif., with operations around the globe. Learn more at www.lamresearch.com. (LRCX)
Consolidated Financial Tables Follow.
|
LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION
|
Three Months Ended
|
Twelve Months Ended
|
June 28,
|
March 29,
|
June 29,
|
June 28,
|
June 29,
|
(unaudited)
|
(unaudited)
|
(unaudited)
|
(unaudited)
|
(1)
|
Revenue
|
$ 6,722,238
|
$ 5,841,488
|
$ 5,171,393
|
$ 23,232,690
|
$ 18,435,591
|
Cost of goods sold
|
3,243,498
|
2,930,961
|
2,581,684
|
11,507,382
|
9,456,532
|
Gross margin
|
3,478,740
|
2,910,527
|
2,589,709
|
11,725,308
|
8,979,059
|
Gross margin as a percent of revenue
|
51.7 %
|
49.8 %
|
50.1 %
|
50.5 %
|
48.7 %
|
Research and development
|
642,922
|
583,200
|
580,178
|
2,375,873
|
2,096,387
|
Selling, general and administrative
|
322,330
|
280,311
|
268,403
|
1,149,640
|
981,704
|
Total operating expenses
|
965,252
|
863,511
|
848,581
|
3,525,513
|
3,078,091
|
Operating income
|
2,513,488
|
2,047,016
|
1,741,128
|
8,199,795
|
5,900,968
|
Operating margin
|
37.4 %
|
35.0 %
|
33.7 %
|
35.3 %
|
32.0 %
|
Other income (expense), net
|
41,654
|
(35,460)
|
37,853
|
62,678
|
57,161
|
Income before income taxes
|
2,555,142
|
2,011,556
|
1,778,981
|
8,262,473
|
5,958,129
|
Income tax expense
|
(277,860)
|
(186,096)
|
(58,893)
|
(997,077)
|
(599,912)
|
Net income
|
$ 2,277,282
|
$ 1,825,460
|
$ 1,720,088
|
$ 7,265,396
|
$ 5,358,217
|
Net income per share:
|
Basic
|
$ 1.82
|
$ 1.46
|
$ 1.35
|
$ 5.79
|
$ 4.17
|
Diluted
|
$ 1.81
|
$ 1.45
|
$ 1.35
|
$ 5.76
|
$ 4.15
|
Number of shares used in per share calculations:
|
Basic
|
1,251,286
|
1,249,728
|
1,274,279
|
1,255,079
|
1,286,101
|
Diluted
|
1,256,032
|
1,257,325
|
1,276,933
|
1,261,102
|
1,290,142
|
Cash dividend declared per common share
|
$ 0.26
|
$ 0.26
|
$ 0.23
|
$ 1.04
|
$ 0.92
|
(1)
|
Derived from audited financial statements
|
LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION
|
June 28,
|
March 29,
|
June 29,
|
(unaudited)
|
(unaudited)
|
(1)
|
ASSETS
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$ 5,579,171
|
$ 4,750,936
|
$ 6,390,659
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
5,339,682
|
4,132,890
|
3,378,071
|
Inventories
|
4,276,111
|
3,999,992
|
4,307,991
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
415,741
|
413,099
|
440,274
|
Total current assets
|
15,610,705
|
13,296,917
|
14,516,995
|
Property and equipment, net
|
2,956,472
|
2,853,614
|
2,428,744
|
Goodwill and intangible assets
|
1,895,859
|
1,882,017
|
1,808,685
|
Other assets
|
3,066,707
|
2,759,362
|
2,590,836
|
Total assets
|
$ 23,529,743
|
$ 20,791,910
|
$ 21,345,260
|
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
Current portion of long-term debt and finance lease obligations
|
$ 4,073
|
$ 4,095
|
$ 754,311
|
Other current liabilities
|
5,933,176
|
5,238,303
|
5,814,114
|
Total current liabilities
|
5,937,249
|
5,242,398
|
6,568,425
|
Long-term debt and finance lease obligations
|
3,730,490
|
3,730,384
|
3,730,194
|
Income taxes payable
|
681,197
|
621,572
|
603,412
|
Other long-term liabilities
|
709,886
|
612,777
|
581,610
|
Total liabilities
|
11,058,822
|
10,207,131
|
11,483,641
|
Stockholders' equity (2)
|
12,470,921
|
10,584,779
|
9,861,619
|
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
$ 23,529,743
|
$ 20,791,910
|
$ 21,345,260
|
(1)
|
Derived from audited financial statements
|
(2)
|
Common shares issued and outstanding were 1,251,278 as of June 28, 2026, 1,250,539 as of March 29, 2026, and 1,268,740 as of June 29, 2025
|
LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION
|
Three Months Ended
|
Twelve Months Ended
|
June 28,
|
March 29,
|
June 29,
|
June 28,
|
June 29,
|
(unaudited)
|
(unaudited)
|
(unaudited)
|
(unaudited)
|
(1)
|
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
|
Net income
|
$ 2,277,282
|
$ 1,825,460
|
$ 1,720,088
|
$ 7,265,396
|
$ 5,358,217
|
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
119,642
|
116,322
|
98,439
|
441,533
|
386,277
|
Deferred income taxes
|
(175,752)
|
(19,478)
|
(151,679)
|
(289,062)
|
(363,247)
|
Equity-based compensation expense
|
103,985
|
96,616
|
94,286
|
386,381
|
343,371
|
Other, net
|
(8,006)
|
(2,855)
|
14,240
|
(32,712)
|
6,845
|
Changes in operating assets and liabilities
|
(859,923)
|
(874,645)
|
778,814
|
(1,913,879)
|
441,801
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
1,457,228
|
1,141,420
|
2,554,188
|
5,857,657
|
6,173,264
|
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
|
Capital expenditures and intangible assets
|
(188,801)
|
(331,604)
|
(172,191)
|
(966,405)
|
(759,186)
|
Other, net
|
45,060
|
(2,976)
|
42,940
|
44,253
|
51,094
|
Net cash used for investing activities
|
(143,741)
|
(334,580)
|
(129,251)
|
(922,152)
|
(708,092)
|
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
|
Principal payments on debt, including finance lease
|
(1,355)
|
(751,194)
|
(1,485)
|
(755,428)
|
(507,488)
|
Treasury stock purchases, including excise tax payments
|
(246,560)
|
(1,162,837)
|
(1,292,277)
|
(3,851,343)
|
(3,422,321)
|
Dividends paid
|
(325,318)
|
(325,829)
|
(295,207)
|
(1,270,635)
|
(1,149,542)
|
Reissuance of treasury stock related to employee stock
|
88,780
|
—
|
79,556
|
155,965
|
140,113
|
Proceeds from issuance of common stock
|
4,426
|
9,167
|
696
|
17,447
|
2,452
|
Other, net
|
(282)
|
55
|
(820)
|
(13,793)
|
143
|
Net cash used for financing activities
|
(480,309)
|
(2,230,638)
|
(1,509,537)
|
(5,717,787)
|
(4,936,643)
|
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents,
|
(2,056)
|
(4,979)
|
29,284
|
(27,431)
|
28,324
|
Net change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
|
831,122
|
(1,428,777)
|
944,684
|
(809,713)
|
556,853
|
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of
|
4,766,821
|
6,195,598
|
5,462,972
|
6,407,656
|
5,850,803
|
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period
|
$ 5,597,943
|
$ 4,766,821
|
$ 6,407,656
|
$ 5,597,943
|
$ 6,407,656
|
(1)
|
Derived from audited financial statements
|
(2)
|
Restricted cash is reported within Other assets in the Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
|
Non-GAAP Financial Summary
|
Three Months Ended
|
June 28,
|
March 29,
|
Revenue
|
$ 6,722,238
|
$ 5,841,488
|
Gross margin
|
$ 3,497,336
|
$ 2,913,123
|
Gross margin as percent of revenue
|
52.0 %
|
49.9 %
|
Operating expenses
|
$ 916,420
|
$ 866,166
|
Operating income
|
$ 2,580,916
|
$ 2,046,957
|
Operating margin
|
38.4 %
|
35.0 %
|
Net income
|
$ 2,279,968
|
$ 1,851,442
|
Net income per diluted share
|
$ 1.82
|
$ 1.47
|
Shares used in per share calculation - diluted
|
1,256,032
|
1,257,325
|
Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP Net Income to Non-GAAP Net Income
|
Three Months Ended
|
June 28,
|
March 29,
|
U.S. GAAP net income
|
$ 2,277,282
|
$ 1,825,460
|
Pre-tax non-GAAP items:
|
Amortization related to intangible assets acquired through certain business combinations - cost of goods sold
|
2,668
|
2,668
|
Elective deferred compensation ("EDC") related liability valuation increase (decrease) - cost of goods sold
|
15,379
|
(6,476)
|
Workforce optimization charges - cost of goods sold
|
549
|
6,404
|
EDC related liability valuation increase (decrease) - research and development
|
27,682
|
(11,656)
|
Workforce optimization charges - research and development
|
960
|
9,437
|
Amortization related to intangible assets acquired through certain business combinations - selling, general and
|
348
|
348
|
EDC related liability valuation increase (decrease) - selling, general and administrative
|
18,454
|
(7,771)
|
Workforce optimization charges - selling, general and administrative
|
1,388
|
6,987
|
Amortization of note discounts - other income (expense), net
|
504
|
674
|
(Gain) loss on EDC related asset - other income (expense), net
|
(61,325)
|
27,265
|
Net income tax benefit on non-GAAP items
|
(3,921)
|
(1,898)
|
Non-GAAP net income
|
$ 2,279,968
|
$ 1,851,442
|
Non-GAAP net income per diluted share
|
$ 1.82
|
$ 1.47
|
U.S. GAAP net income per diluted share
|
$ 1.81
|
$ 1.45
|
U.S. GAAP and non-GAAP number of shares used for per diluted share calculation
|
1,256,032
|
1,257,325
|
Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP Gross Margin, Operating Expenses, Operating Income and Operating Margin to Non-GAAP
|
Three Months Ended
|
June 28,
|
March 29,
|
U.S. GAAP gross margin
|
$ 3,478,740
|
$ 2,910,527
|
Pre-tax non-GAAP items:
|
Amortization related to intangible assets acquired through certain business combinations
|
2,668
|
2,668
|
EDC related liability valuation increase (decrease)
|
15,379
|
(6,476)
|
Workforce optimization charges
|
549
|
6,404
|
Non-GAAP gross margin
|
$ 3,497,336
|
$ 2,913,123
|
U.S. GAAP gross margin as a percent of revenue
|
51.7 %
|
49.8 %
|
Non-GAAP gross margin as a percent of revenue
|
52.0 %
|
49.9 %
|
U.S. GAAP operating expenses
|
$ 965,252
|
$ 863,511
|
Pre-tax non-GAAP items:
|
Amortization related to intangible assets acquired through certain business combinations
|
(348)
|
(348)
|
EDC related liability valuation (increase) decrease
|
(46,136)
|
19,427
|
Workforce optimization charges
|
(2,348)
|
(16,424)
|
Non-GAAP operating expenses
|
$ 916,420
|
$ 866,166
|
U.S. GAAP operating income
|
$ 2,513,488
|
$ 2,047,016
|
Non-GAAP operating income
|
$ 2,580,916
|
$ 2,046,957
|
U.S. GAAP operating margin
|
37.4 %
|
35.0 %
|
Non-GAAP operating margin
|
38.4 %
|
35.0 %
Lam Research Corporation Contact:
Ram Ganesh, Investor Relations, phone: 510-572-1615, e-mail: [email protected]
SOURCE Lam Research Corporation
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