Lantern Unveils Agentic Commerce Platform to Maximize Revenue in AI Shopping

Free platform helps ecommerce teams improve how products are surfaced, selected, and converted inside AI-driven shopping

CHICAGO, July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Lantern announced the launch of its platform to help ecommerce brands measure and improve how their products show up inside AI-powered shopping experiences.

AI is already reshaping how people shop. Traffic from AI-driven sources is up 4,700 percent year over year, and roughly 75 percent of new product searches now happen inside large language models. That traffic converts 5–8x higher than Google organic, yet 60 percent of those interactions end without a click.

Shopping is moving from links to answers. AI assistants now recommend products directly and guide decisions in conversation. If a product is not surfaced in those answers, it does not exist to customers.

Most brands have no visibility into how AI systems interpret or recommend their products. Lantern shows where brands stand and fixes it. Lantern evaluates what's limiting performance, makes the changes, and executes them with team approval.

"AI agents decide what gets recommended, and most brands have no idea how they're being evaluated," said Andrew Lissimore, CEO of Lantern. "The playbook brands relied on for the last decade doesn't carry over. Lantern doesn't just show you the problem. It fixes it. Our agents evaluate what's limiting your visibility, make the changes, and your team approves before anything goes live."

A new system for how commerce works

Ecommerce tools were built to report performance. They did not fix it. That worked when teams controlled the buying journey. It breaks when AI systems decide what gets seen and what gets ignored.

As an ecommerce founder and software executive, Andrew Lissimore saw this shift early. He recognized that the next phase of commerce would not be won by teams with more dashboards, but by those that could act faster than the systems shaping demand.

That insight led to a different approach. Lantern was built not as another tool, but as a system designed to deliver results.

"The brands that figure this out first are going to win big, and most teams are still stuck using tools that only tell them what's wrong," said Andrew Lissimore, CEO of Lantern. "We built Lantern to do the work. It identifies what's limiting performance, makes the changes, and lets teams focus on the rest of the business."

Lantern deploys teams of specialized agents trained on its proprietary model to continuously monitor and improve how products appear across AI systems. The platform predicts how products are interpreted, identifies what is limiting visibility, and applies changes directly across product pages, catalogs, and structure.

This shifts the role of software. It is no longer about surfacing insights. It is about acting on them.

Built for a market that keeps moving

The infrastructure behind AI-driven commerce is not settled. Models change, retrieval methods shift, and new protocols appear with no clear standard.

Most tools cannot keep up because they rely on fixed workflows. Lantern takes the opposite approach. The system adapts as the landscape changes, so teams do not have to constantly rework how they manage product data and performance.

Lantern also contributes to emerging standards including the Universal Commerce Protocol and the Agentic Commerce Protocol, helping define how agents discover products and complete transactions. This keeps the platform aligned with how the ecosystem is evolving.

Platform capabilities

Lantern is defining a new category called Agentic Commerce Performance, focused on how products are surfaced, selected, and converted inside AI-driven shopping.

Key capabilities include:

Agent Ready Score measures how prepared a store is for AI-driven commerce

measures how prepared a store is for AI-driven commerce AI Visibility Tracking shows how often products and brands appear across AI-generated answers

shows how often products and brands appear across AI-generated answers Product-Level Analysis identifies specific issues that limit how products are interpreted and recommended

identifies specific issues that limit how products are interpreted and recommended Category Benchmarking compares performance against competing products and brands

compares performance against competing products and brands Automated Fixes apply prioritized changes across product pages and catalogs, with teams approving updates before deployment

About Lantern

Lantern is an AI commerce platform that helps brands drive product visibility inside AI-driven shopping. The platform predicts how products are surfaced across AI systems and applies changes that improve performance. For more information, visit https://lantern.is/.

SOURCE Lantern