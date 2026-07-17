Lantern achieves SOC2 Type 1 compliance in 8 weeks, validating security-first approach to AI-native ERP

Small team completes rigorous compliance audit without a dedicated security department, reinforcing LanternBRP™'s enterprise-readiness for mid-market and multi-entity businesses

NEW YORK, July 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lantern, the AI-native ERP software company behind LanternBRP™, today announced it has successfully achieved SOC2 Type 1 compliance, completing the certification process in just 8 weeks from kickoff. The milestone underscores Lantern's commitment to enterprise-grade data security as the company scales its modular business resource planning platform across manufacturing, field services, recruitment and staffing, agriculture, and consumer goods verticals.

SOC2 is a widely recognized security framework developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) that evaluates how companies manage customer data based on trust principles including security, availability, and confidentiality. For software companies serving mid-market and multi-entity organizations, SOC2 compliance has become a baseline expectation for vendor evaluation and procurement.

What distinguishes Lantern's achievement is the speed and lean resourcing behind it. The company completed the audit without a dedicated security engineer or a formal compliance department, relying instead on existing operational discipline across its engineering and development operations teams.

"We didn't aim to break a speed record, our goal from the start was to do things the right way. The practices that ensure a smooth audit, strong access controls, effective monitoring, and disciplined change management, are the same ones that build customer trust. This certification validates the work we have always prioritized," said Ady Das, Co-CEO/CIO of Lantern.

The certification process involved evaluating 198 individual tests and controls spanning the platform and the broader company, managed through the Secureframe compliance automation platform. Roughly 4 weeks were dedicated to initial setup and control mapping, followed by 4 weeks of a thorough audit conducted by Prescient Security, Lantern's approach reflects a broader philosophy the company describes internally as "security as a habit, not security as a project." Rather than treating compliance as a pre-audit sprint, the company built security practices into its standard operating rhythm from the outset, a factor that significantly compressed the timeline. Where many first-time SOC2 candidates spend 1-3 months building out controls before an audit can even begin, the majority of Lantern's controls were already in place.

"Most companies spend the bulk of their SOC2 timeline building the controls the audit requires, while we spent that time documenting controls that already existed. That's the difference between an 8-week audit and a 6-month one," Archana Haran, Senior Technical Program Manager.

The SOC2 Type 1 certification adds to Lantern's growing set of enterprise credentials as the company continues to build LanternBRP™, a modular platform designed to give mid-market and multi-entity businesses the flexibility to adopt AI-native resource planning tools without the complexity or cost of legacy ERP systems. Lantern is already headed towards Type 2 compliance.

About Lantern

Lantern is an AI-native company with offices in St. Petersburg, FL, founded by seasoned operators at the intersection of software, AI, and real-world business execution. Its platform, LanternBRP™, is a highly flexible, modular Enterprise Resource Planning solution that empowers businesses to optimize their existing tech stacks immediately while expanding into a complete unified intelligence layer over time. Built with AI in the foundational architecture, LanternBRP™ integrates with 150+ systems, deploys in weeks rather than months, and is purpose-built and industry-agnostic to serve any business. Learn more or request a personalized demo at lanternglobal.ai.

Media Contact

Media Contact:

Elise Philippi, Lantern

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SOURCE Lantern