Lanvin Group to Report 2026 First Half Results on August 26, 2026

SHANGHAI, Aug. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lanvin Group (NYSE: LANV, the "Group"), a global luxury fashion group, will release its unaudited results for the first half of 2026 on Wednesday, August 26, 2026. On the same day, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time (8:00 p.m. China Standard Time), the Group will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the released results and provide an outlook for the second half of 2026.

Management will refer to a slide presentation during the call, which will be made available on the day of the call. To view the presentation, please visit the "Events" tab of the Group's investor relations website at https://ir.lanvin-group.com.

All participants who would like to join the conference call must pre-register using the link provided below. Once the registration is complete, participants will receive dial-in numbers, a passcode, and a registrant ID which can be used to join the conference call. Participants may register at any time, including up to and after the call starts.

Registration Link:

https://dpregister.com/sreg/10211387/104b342f75c

Additionally, an archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Group's investor relations website at https://ir.lanvin-group.com.

A replay of the conference call will be accessible approximately one hour after the live call until September 1, 2026, by dialing the following numbers:

USA/Canada Toll-Free: 1-855-669-9658

International Toll: 1-412-317-0088

Replay Access Code: 1329150

Additionally, a recording of the call will be available on the investor relations website.

About Lanvin Group

Lanvin Group is a leading global luxury fashion group headquartered in Shanghai, China and Milan, Italy, managing iconic brands worldwide including Lanvin, Wolford, Sergio Rossi and St. John. Harnessing the power of its unique strategic alliance of industry-leading partners in the luxury fashion sector, Lanvin Group strives to expand the global footprint of its portfolio brands and achieve sustainable growth through strategic investment and extensive operational know-how, combined with an understanding and unparalleled access to the fastest-growing luxury fashion markets in the world. For more information about Lanvin Group, please visit www.lanvin-group.com, and to view our investor presentation, please visit www.lanvin-group.com/investor-relation/.

Enquiries:

Media & Investors

Lanvin Group

Ross Luo

[email protected]

Coco Wang

[email protected]

SOURCE Lanvin Group