Lastwall Achieves CMMC Level 2 Certification, Reinforcing its Leadership in U.S. Defense Programs

Among the early organizations to complete an independent CMMC Level 2 assessment, Lastwall further strengthens its commitment to defense-grade cybersecurity.

FREDERICTON, NB, Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lastwall, a leader in identity security and quantum resilience, today announced it has achieved Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) Level 2, a rigorous cybersecurity benchmark for organizations supporting the U.S. defense industrial base. Awarded following an independent third-party assessment, the certification validates Lastwall's ability to protect Federal Contract Information (FCI) and Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI), reinforcing its position as a trusted cybersecurity partner for defense, government and critical infrastructure organizations.

CMMC Level 2 is required for organizations that process Controlled Unclassified Information within the U.S. defense supply chain and requires implementation of 110 security controls aligned with NIST SP 800-171, verified through an independent Certified Third-Party Assessment Organization (C3PAO).

The certification builds on nearly a decade of protecting some of the world's most sensitive defense and government environments. Trusted by the U.S. Department of War since 2017 and the Government of Canada, Lastwall has consistently invested in identity-first security, Zero Trust architectures and quantum-resilient technologies that help organizations strengthen cyber resilience while meeting stringent government security requirements.

"Security isn't something organizations should build only to satisfy regulatory requirements — it's something that must be embedded into every system from day one," said Karl Holmqvist, Founder and CEO of Lastwall. "Achieving CMMC Level 2 reflects years of investment in security-first engineering and independently validates the standards our customers rely on every day. As cybersecurity expectations continue to evolve across the defense ecosystem, we're proud to help organizations stay ahead of both today's threats and tomorrow's challenges."

While the Department of Defense continues refining implementation of the CMMC program, the need for independently validated cybersecurity has never been greater. Lastwall believes organizations supporting national security should invest in mature security practices ahead of regulatory deadlines — not because they're required to, but because mission success depends on them. Achieving CMMC Level 2 reflects that philosophy and provides customers with confidence that Lastwall has implemented independently verified security controls aligned with one of the defense industry's most rigorous cybersecurity frameworks.

The certification follows Lastwall's C$16 million Series A extension, led by BDC Capital's StrongNorth Fund with participation from NBIF, Frostbite Capital, Blue Bear Capital, BlueWing Ventures and 18West, announced in May 2026. It also builds on Lastwall's existing FedRAMP® Moderate Authorization, further demonstrating the company's continued investment in securing defense and government environments.

For more information, visit: lastwall.com

About Lastwall

Lastwall secures mission-critical operations by modernizing identity and authentication, enabling Zero Trust access across cloud, hybrid, and disconnected environments, with quantum-resilient protection built in for what's next. Trusted by the U.S. Department of War since 2017 and the Government of Canada, Lastwall helps defense, Government, and critical infrastructure organizations prevent credential-based attacks, stop lateral movement, and stay ahead of emerging quantum threats. With FedRAMP® Moderate Authorization, adherence to NIST SP 800-53/63 control sets, U.S. DoD Impact Level 2 (IL2) compliance (and DoD IL4 in progress), Lastwall's identity-first approach keeps critical missions secure, compliant, and resilient in the face of evolving cyber risks. Learn more at www.lastwall.com; follow on LinkedIn.

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SOURCE Lastwall