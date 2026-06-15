LatentView Analytics Launches BrickShift at Databricks Data + AI Summit to Accelerate Enterprise Migration to Databricks AI/BI

New accelerator helps organizations modernize legacy BI environments, preserve governance and trusted metrics, and enable faster adoption of Databricks AI/BI and Genie

SAN FRANCISCO, June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LatentView Analytics Limited (LatentView Analytics | BSE: 543398, NSE: LATENTVIEW), an AI-driven analytics, data engineering, and consulting firm, today announced the launch of BrickShift, which helps enterprises migrate from legacy business intelligence platforms to Databricks AI/BI with Genie adoption. BrickShift will be launched on June 15 at the annual Data + AI Summit in San Francisco. The solution builds on LatentView Analytics' longstanding partnership with Databricks.

As organizations increasingly seek to operationalize analytics and AI across business functions, many face challenges from fragmented data environments, legacy BI platforms, and governance complexities, which slow modernization efforts, often spending months rebuilding dashboards and tracing lineage. Together, BrickShift and Genie speed up and simplify BI modernization by automating extraction, conversion, and validation of dashboards from legacy platforms into native Databricks assets.

A Databricks Gold partner, LatentView supports customers through its specialized data engineering and AI modernization practice. It has a strong team with 500+ technical certifications, more than 30 joint customers, and four Databricks specialization badges across AI, Security and Governance, Data Warehouse Migrations, and Retail, Consumer Goods & Travel.

"We see that many organizations want to use AI across commercial and marketing functions—from pricing and promotions to marketing effectiveness and supply chain operations—but their data isn't ready for it," said Sunil Kalra, Head Data Engineering Practice & Databricks CoE at LatentView. "That's where we step in by migrating their data and BI to Databricks. As a Databricks Gold Partner, this is how we best support our clients. At Databricks AI Summit, we look forward to meeting with decision-makers, who can also get a preview of Genie Ignite, our AI/BI Modernization offering through a one-day workshop and a proof of concept on their own data, powered by Databricks Genie."

As an explorer stage sponsor, LatentView will showcase its full suite of AI-powered solutions at Databricks Data + AI Summit 2026, located at Booth #531.

The other AI solutions on demo will range from supply chain optimization, pricing and promotions intelligence, and predictive maintenance. Highlights will include:

MigrateMate: An AI-powered, end-to-end data migration solution that eliminates the chaos of migrating from Snowflake to Databricks.

An AI-powered, end-to-end data migration solution that eliminates the chaos of migrating from Snowflake to Databricks. Connected Business Planning: Synchronizes the planning process, from demand sensing to procurement, to deliver optimum service levels at minimum cost.

Synchronizes the planning process, from demand sensing to procurement, to deliver optimum service levels at minimum cost. Hubble: Exclusive pricing and promo analytics solutions built for CPG and retail. Pricing analytics combines consumer analytics and machine learning to drive insights across PPA, elasticity, premiumization, and market response. The promotion optimizer empowers brands to make smarter investment decisions using optimized promotion calendars, evaluating multiple strategy scenarios while factoring in customer behavior.

Exclusive pricing and promo analytics solutions built for CPG and retail. Pricing analytics combines consumer analytics and machine learning to drive insights across PPA, elasticity, premiumization, and market response. The promotion optimizer empowers brands to make smarter investment decisions using optimized promotion calendars, evaluating multiple strategy scenarios while factoring in customer behavior. RADius : An intelligent B2B customer lifecycle engine that unifies behavioral and transactional data into a single account profile, generates real-time customer health scores, and recommends next-best actions for growth, retention, and account development.

: An intelligent B2B customer lifecycle engine that unifies behavioral and transactional data into a single account profile, generates real-time customer health scores, and recommends next-best actions for growth, retention, and account development. Synapse : A real-time agentic AI personalization engine that transforms customer data into hyper-personalized segments and recommendations to accelerate conversions and improve marketing performance.

: A real-time agentic AI personalization engine that transforms customer data into hyper-personalized segments and recommendations to accelerate conversions and improve marketing performance. Impact AI : A conversational intelligence platform that enables marketing teams to measure paid and owned campaign performance, optimize spend, and improve ROI across channels.

: A conversational intelligence platform that enables marketing teams to measure paid and owned campaign performance, optimize spend, and improve ROI across channels. Smart Innovation : An AI/ML-powered innovation engine that analyzes consumer signals and emerging trends to help organizations identify product opportunities and reduce innovation cycle times.

: An AI/ML-powered innovation engine that analyzes consumer signals and emerging trends to help organizations identify product opportunities and reduce innovation cycle times. AURA: An AI-driven retail media intelligence platform that helps organizations plan, measure, optimize, and scale retail media investments.

Learn more about BrickShift by visiting LatentView at Booth #531 or scheduling a demo today.

Latent View Analytics (LatentView) is a global AI-first data analytics company that inspires and transforms businesses to excel in the digital world by harnessing the power of data. The company provides a 360-degree view of the digital consumer, enabling companies to predict new revenue streams, anticipate product trends and popularity, improve customer retention rates, and optimize investment decisions. With AI-powered analytics, data engineering, and decision intelligence capabilities, LatentView helps organizations turn actionable insights into accurate decisions and measurable business outcomes.

LatentView is a trusted worldwide enterprise partner to over 50 Fortune 500 companies in the Technology, CPG, Industrials, Financial Services, and Retail sectors. For more information, please visit https://www.latentview.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

[email protected]

617-960-8912

SOURCE LatentView Analytics