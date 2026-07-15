LatentView Analytics Appoints Sonal Ramrakhiani as Chief Executive Officer to Accelerate Global AI-Led Growth

Seasoned technology and growth leader to drive LatentView's next chapter; Rajan Sethuraman continues as Strategic Advisor to CEO to ensure seamless leadership transition.

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Latent View Analytics Limited (BSE: 543542 | NSE: LATENTVIEW), an AI-driven analytics, data engineering, and consulting firm, today announced the appointment of Sonal Ramrakhiani as its Chief Executive Officer, effective July 15, 2026.

Sonal Ramrakhiani

Sonal Ramrakhiani brings more than two decades of global leadership experience driving growth across industries, with a strong track record of scaling market-facing organizations, building trusted client partnerships, and converting emerging technology trends into sustainable business growth. Most recently, she led the Wipro Engineering Edge business unit in the Americas. An alumnus of the prestigious Tata Administrative Services (TAS), she has held several senior leadership roles across the Tata Group, including Tata Consultancy Services, and served as Chief Operating Officer and President – Sales (Automotive) at Tata Technologies. Based in the United States, Sonal will lead LatentView as the company accelerates its global growth strategy, with a strong focus on expanding its presence in the Americas and Europe, while advancing its AI-first vision to help enterprises harness data and analytics for business transformation.

Rajan Sethuraman has been with the company for over a decade and served as CEO since 2019. He has been instrumental in guiding LatentView through a period of significant growth and will transition to the role of Strategic Advisor to the CEO. In this advisory capacity, Rajan will continue to support the organization, working closely with Sonal and the Board for up to six months to ensure a seamless handover of leadership responsibilities.

Commenting on the transition, Venkat Viswanathan, Founder and Chairperson, LatentView, said, "The Board is happy to welcome Sonal Ramrakhiani as our new CEO. Sonal's global expertise, deep customer focus, and proven track record of scaling high-performing businesses make her uniquely qualified to drive LatentView's next chapter of growth in AI and analytics. We also extend our profound thanks to Rajan Sethuraman for his exceptional stewardship, notably guiding us through our successful IPO and the acquisition of Decision Point. He leaves behind a remarkable legacy and a rock-solid foundation for the future. We are deeply grateful for his contributions and wish him the absolute best in his next chapter.

As Sonal takes the helm, the Board looks forward to partnering closely with her to deliver long-term value for our clients, employees, and shareholders."

On her appointment, Sonal said, "I am honored to join LatentView at such an exciting juncture. Over the years, the company has built a strong reputation for delivering meaningful business outcomes through data, analytics and AI, underpinned by deep client relationships and exceptional talent. I look forward to building on this foundation, accelerating our growth across global markets, strengthening our innovation capabilities, and creating long-term value for our clients, employees and shareholders. I am grateful to the Board for its confidence and to Rajan for the outstanding organization he has built. I look forward to working closely with him to ensure a seamless transition and position LatentView for its next phase of growth."

Speaking on the transition, Rajan said, "It has been a real privilege to lead LatentView over the last seven years as the CEO. LatentView is built on a strong foundation - exceptional talent, deep domain expertise, a culture of innovation, and above all, the trust of our clients. I am delighted to welcome Sonal, whose experience and vision make her well-suited to lead LatentView through its next phase of growth. I remain committed to ensuring a smooth transition and will be available to support her and the team over the coming months."

During her tenure at Wipro, Sonal held progressive leadership portfolios building strong client relationships and driving measurable growth outcomes. Her expertise spans enterprise technology strategy, market expansion, and building future-ready organizations anchored in data and AI. She currently serves on the Board of Titan North America and has been recognized as one of the Top 100 Leading Women in the North American Automotive Industry.

With her deep US market expertise and international network, Sonal is expected to accelerate LatentView's growth across North America and other strategic geographies. The company remains focused on its mission of enabling data-driven decision-making for global enterprises through cutting-edge analytics, AI-powered solutions, and domain-led consulting.

ABOUT LATENTVIEW

Latent View Analytics (LatentView) is a global AI-first data analytics company that inspires and transforms businesses to excel in the digital world by harnessing the power of data. The Company provides a 360-degree view of the digital consumer, enabling companies to predict new revenue streams, anticipate product trends and popularity, improve customer retention rates, and optimize investment decisions. With AI-powered analytics, data engineering, and decision intelligence capabilities, LatentView helps organizations turn actionable insights into accurate decisions and measurable business outcomes. A trusted worldwide enterprise partner to over 40 Fortune 500 companies, LatentView operates in the Technology, CPG, Industrials, Financial Services, and Retail sectors. For more information, visit https://www.latentview.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Safe Harbour

This release may contain certain forward-looking statements, which involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those that are projected by these forward-looking statements. LatentView Analytics Ltd. undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements that may be made by us from time to time by us or on our behalf.

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