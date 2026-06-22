LATEST JOURNAL IMPACT FACTORS AFFIRM JMIR PUBLICATIONS' FIELD LEADERSHIP

TORONTO, June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarivate has released Journal Citation Reports 2026, including 2025 Journal Impact Factor results for 24 JMIR Publications journals. Of these, 12 ranked in the first quartile of their primary subject categories, 3 received a Journal Impact Factor for the first time, and 5 improved their quartile ranking over the prior year.

Key Highlights

Top-tier rankings: 12 journals ranked in the first quartile (Q1) in their category, including 6 journals in the 90th percentile or higher.

12 journals ranked in the first quartile (Q1) in their category, including 6 journals in the 90th percentile or higher. Journal of Medical Internet Research achieved an all-time high Journal Impact Factor of 8.2, maintaining its Q1 ranking.

achieved an all-time high Journal Impact Factor of 8.2, maintaining its Q1 ranking.

JMIR Medical Education maintained its #1 spot in Education, Scientific Disciplines with an outstanding 13.9.

maintained its #1 spot in Education, Scientific Disciplines with an outstanding 13.9.

JMIR Mental Health increased to 7.4 within its Q1 ranking.

increased to 7.4 within its Q1 ranking.

JMIR Nursing increased to 5.0 within its Q1 ranking.

increased to 5.0 within its Q1 ranking.

JMIR Aging maintained its Q1 ranking in Gerontology and received a Journal Impact Factor of 4.6.

maintained its Q1 ranking in Gerontology and received a Journal Impact Factor of 4.6.

JMIR mHealth and uHealth increased to 6.3, maintaining its Q1 ranking.

increased to 6.3, maintaining its Q1 ranking. First-time Journal Impact Factors: 3 journals received their inaugural Journal Impact Factor:

3 journals received their inaugural Journal Impact Factor: JMIR Public Health and Surveillance increased to 4.4 within its Q1 ranking

increased to 4.4 within its Q1 ranking

JMIR Dermatology



JMIR Perioperative Medicine



JMIR XR and Spatial Computing .

. Year-over-year growth: 18 journals recorded an increase in Journal Impact Factor compared to the prior year, with 5 journals improving their quartile ranking.

18 journals recorded an increase in Journal Impact Factor compared to the prior year, with 5 journals improving their quartile ranking. Notable movers: Multiple titles experienced notable shifts in this year's reports.

Multiple titles experienced notable shifts in this year's reports. JMIR Medical Informatics increased from 3.8 to 5.0.



JMIR AI increased to 6.1, elevating its ranking from Q3 to Q1.

increased to 6.1, elevating its ranking from Q3 to Q1.

JMIR Infodemiology has achieved Q1 ranking status, increasing to 4.0.

"These results belong to the researchers, editors, and staff behind every JMIR Publications journal," says Tiffany I Leung, MPH, MD, FAMIA, Scientific Editorial Director at JMIR Publications. "An impact factor reflects how often research is cited; what stands behind it is the rigor and integrity of the open access work we publish."

View the full 2025 Journal Impact Factor results for JMIR Publications journals on the website.

Responsible Use of Citation Metrics

JMIR Publications shares these results in the spirit of transparency while reaffirming its commitment to responsible research assessment. Journal-level citation metrics are aggregate indicators of a journal's citation record within a defined time window and database; they are not measures of the quality of individual articles or the contributions of individual researchers. As a signatory of the San Francisco Declaration on Research Assessment (DORA), JMIR Publications supports the call to end the use of journal-based metrics as a surrogate measure for individual article quality in assessment, hiring, and promotion decisions. Ultimately, citation-based metrics like Journal Impact Factor or CiteScore are best understood as a single contextual reference point, not a definitive measure of worth.

About JMIR Publications

JMIR Publications is a leading open access publisher of digital health research and a champion of open science. With a focus on author advocacy and research amplification, JMIR Publications partners with researchers to advance their careers and maximize the impact of their work. As a technology organization with publishing at its core, we provide innovative tools and resources that go beyond traditional publishing, supporting researchers at every step of the dissemination process. Our portfolio features a range of peer-reviewed journals, including the renowned Journal of Medical Internet Research.

To learn more about JMIR Publications, please visit jmirpublications.com or connect with us via X, LinkedIn, YouTube, Facebook, Bluesky, and Instagram.

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SOURCE JMIR Publications