RACHELE HENDRICKS-STURRUP NAMED AS LEAD EDITOR OF THE JOURNAL OF MEDICAL INTERNET RESEARCH

TORONTO, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- JMIR Publications announces Rachele Hendricks-Sturrup, DHSc, MSc, MA, FACTS, as the new lead editor for the Journal of Medical Internet Research. The lead editor is instrumental in advancing the journal through strategic leadership grounded in scientific expertise. With experience in biomedical research, bioethics, and policy, Dr Hendricks-Sturrup will be leading a diverse editorial board of editors and advisors, and working alongside the journal's editor in chief and staff.

"For a long time, I have witnessed and remain deeply impressed by the Journal of Medical Internet Research's ability to attract high-quality research, disseminated by both early-stage and seasoned researchers and research communities across the globe. Therefore, it is an honor to join the Journal of Medical Internet Research as lead editor, working alongside its powerhouse team," said Dr Hendricks-Sturrup. "Together, we will continue JMIR Publications' mission to engage a strong and multidisciplinary group of editors and editorial board members, support authors and reviewers who aspire to publish high-quality work, and engage readers in thought-provoking content that advances science as a whole."

Dr Hendricks-Sturrup's distinguished career includes her role as research director of Real-World Evidence (RWE) at the Duke-Margolis Institute for Health Policy, Duke University, where she concentrates on critical areas in health policy, including biomedical innovation, regulatory matters, implementation science, and clinical and translational science. Before her tenure at Duke-Margolis, she served as health policy counsel and lead at the Future of Privacy Forum (FPF), leading impactful initiatives focused on health and genetic data. Dr Hendricks-Sturrup holds a doctor of health science degree and developed her expertise through postdoctoral research training at the Harvard Pilgrim Health Care Institute and Harvard Medical School. Her commitment to the field is further recognized by her selection for the inaugural 2026 Fellows of the Association for Clinical and Translational Science (ACTS) cohort.

"Dr Hendricks-Sturrup is a proven leader in strategic projects with real-world impact. She is a strong believer in advancing scientific knowledge and discovery through open access publishing and research dissemination," said Tiffany I Leung, MD, MPH, FACP, FAMIA, FEFIM, scientific editorial director, JMIR Publications. "The Journal of Medical Internet Research is a highly recognized and ranked journal in the fields of eHealth, health informatics, and technology-enabled services for health and well-being. We look forward to what comes next with Dr Hendricks-Sturrup as our new lead editor."

About Rachele Hendricks-Sturrup:

Rachele Hendricks-Sturrup, DHSc, MSc, MA, FACTS, is an internationally recognized engagement expert, biomedical researcher, bioethicist, and policy practitioner who presently serves as the research director of Real-World Evidence (RWE) at the Duke-Margolis Institute for Health Policy in Washington, DC. Her work explores and addresses key issues at the forefront of health policy and biomedical innovation, which often intersect with regulation, implementation, and clinical and translational science. Before joining Duke-Margolis, she served as health policy counsel and lead at the Future of Privacy Forum (FPF), leading the organization's health and genetic data initiatives and work group. Before FPF, she worked in several administrative and scientific roles within industry, health care, academic, and government research institutions. She is an inaugural Fellow of the Association for Clinical and Translational Science (ACTS) and presently serves as co-chair of the ACTS Regulatory Science Special Interest Group. She sits on the board of directors for Public Responsibility in Medicine and Research (PRIM&R) and the board of managing directors for the Association for Managed Care Pharmacy (AMCP) Research Institute, Professional Society for Health Economics and Outcomes Research (ISPOR) Steering Committee, and Program Committee (serving as co-chair) for the Drug Information Association's (DIA) annual RWE Conference. She is also a voluntary assistant professor in the Department of Informatics and Health Data Science at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine and an active member of the Center for Precision Health within the Duke Clinical and Translational Science Institute. She holds the following degrees (with honors distinction) and training: bachelor's of science in biology (minor in philosophy) from Chicago State University, master's in pharmacology and toxicology from Michigan State University, master's in legal studies from the University of Illinois, and doctor of health science from Nova Southeastern University. Additionally, she completed a predoctoral internship with the National Health Service in London, UK, and postdoctoral research training within the Department of Population Medicine at Harvard Pilgrim Health Care Institute and Harvard Medical School.

About JMIR Publications:

JMIR Publications is a leading open access publisher of digital health research and a champion of open science. With a focus on author advocacy and research amplification, JMIR Publications partners with researchers to advance their careers and maximize the impact of their work. As a technology organization with publishing at its core, we provide innovative tools and resources that go beyond traditional publishing, supporting researchers at every step of the dissemination process. Our portfolio features a range of peer-reviewed journals, including the renowned Journal of Medical Internet Research.

To find out more about JMIR Publications, visit jmirpublications.com or connect with them on Bluesky, X, LinkedIn, YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram.

The content of this communication is licensed under the terms of the Creative Commons Attribution License (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/), which permits unrestricted use, distribution, and reproduction in any medium, provided the original work, published by JMIR Publications, is properly cited.

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com. For more info visit: http://www.newswire.com

Media Contact:

Dennis O'Brien, Vice President, Communications & Partnerships

JMIR Publications

[email protected]

+1 416-583-2040

SOURCE JMIR Publications