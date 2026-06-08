Latham & Watkins Expands Complex Commercial Litigation Practice in Texas

Addition of skilled litigator Shayne Henry further strengthens the firm's rapidly growing litigation

presence in the state and nationwide.

AUSTIN, Texas, June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Latham & Watkins LLP1 is pleased to announce that Shayne Henry has joined the firm's Austin office as a partner in the Complex Commercial Litigation Practice. Henry is a skilled litigator and trial lawyer whose practice spans commercial and intellectual property disputes in state and federal courts nationwide, as well as US and international arbitration.

Shayne Henry, Partner, Latham & Watkins LLP

"Shayne's practice aligns exceptionally well with our clients' needs in Texas and throughout the country, bringing extensive experience in complex commercial disputes," said Samer Zabaneh, Managing Partner of Latham's Austin office. "Texas continues to draw innovative businesses, investments, and significant deal flow, and with that growth comes increasingly complex disputes. Shayne adds the judgment and skill our clients expect at their most critical moments."

Henry represents startups, public and private companies, and private equity clients in a variety of sectors, including oil and gas. He has deep experience in business disputes, mass torts, product liability, employment, and RICO matters, as well as trade secrets, class actions, multidistrict litigation, and restructuring-related litigation in US bankruptcies. Henry has extensive trial experience, successfully litigating high-stakes cases in courts across the country. He also provides strategic counseling on litigation-related matters to Texas-based transactional clients, particularly in the energy sector.

Taj Clayton, Chair of Latham's Litigation & Trial Department in Texas, added, "The Texas market's ongoing evolution creates new opportunities as well as challenges for clients across industries. Latham has built one of the nation's preeminent litigation practices, and Shayne's arrival further expands the platform in Texas. His sharp legal instincts, trial experience, and drive will be a tremendous asset to the firm, and I'm thrilled to work with him again."

"As clients face a growing number of business-critical disputes, Shayne joins us at a pivotal time for our practice and our clients," said Steve Feldman, Global Chair of Latham's Complex Commercial Litigation Practice. "His addition deepens our commercial litigation capabilities in Texas and further enhances our ability to guide clients through their most significant matters."

"Latham has assembled a deep team of litigators uniquely suited for handling high-stakes, multijurisdictional disputes at the highest level," said Henry. "The firm's collaborative culture and cross-disciplinary strengths made this opportunity especially compelling, and I'm excited to work with this exceptional group in Texas and with colleagues firmwide."

Henry is the fifth Litigation & Trial partner to join Latham in Texas this year, after the arrivals of preeminent trial lawyers Taj Clayton, Scott Thomas, Carson Young, and Casey Berger.

Henry joins Latham from Kirkland & Ellis LLP. He received his JD from the UC Berkeley School of Law and his BA, summa cum laude, from the University of Arkansas. He clerked for the Honorable Thelton E. Henderson of the US District Court for the Northern District of California.

About Latham & Watkins (lw.com)

Latham & Watkins is a leading global law firm that brings together exceptional legal talent in financial centers around the world to advise on complex transactions, litigation, and regulatory matters. The firm's deep market and product knowledge, industry experience, vast scale, and commitment to innovation and excellence help clients navigate their most critical challenges and achieve their goals.

Notes to Editors

1 Latham & Watkins operates worldwide as a limited liability partnership organized under the laws of the State of Delaware (USA) with affiliated limited liability partnerships conducting the practice in France, Hong Kong, Italy, Singapore, and the United Kingdom and as an affiliated partnership conducting the practice in Japan. Latham & Watkins operates in Israel through a limited liability company, in South Korea as a Foreign Legal Consultant Office, and in Saudi Arabia through a limited liability company.



CONTACTS

Samer Zabaneh, Austin, Office Managing Partner, +1.737.910.7302

Taj Clayton, Chair, Litigation & Trial Department in Texas, +1.713.546.7939

Steve Feldman, Global Chair, Complex Commercial Litigation Practice, +1.212.906.1821

SOURCE Latham & Watkins LLP