LATHAM ADDS LEADING INVESTMENT GRADE DEBT PARTNER TO PREEMINENT CAPITAL MARKETS PRACTICE IN NEW YORK

Jennifer Ying Lan adds meaningful depth to Latham's debt capital markets capabilities in a strategically important segment of the firm's unmatched Capital Markets platform.

NEW YORK, July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Latham & Watkins LLP is pleased to announce that Jennifer Ying Lan has joined the firm's New York office as a partner in the Capital Markets and Public Company Representation Practices. Lan focuses on investment-grade debt offerings and advises clients on a broad range of public and private financing transactions.

Jennifer Ying, Partner, Latham & Watkins

Lan's arrival follows prominent capital markets partners Byron Rooney, Dan Gibbons, and Bill Nelson, all of whom recently joined the firm, further reinforcing Latham's position as the destination firm for the market's most sophisticated clients and top talent.

"We are thrilled to be adding a partner of Jenn's caliber and talents to our firm," said Marc Jaffe, Managing Partner of Latham's New York office. "Jenn's expertise, technical skills, and judgment deepen the advice we deliver to clients and further elevate our market-leading Capital Markets capabilities."

Jenn represents US and global issuers and underwriters in public and private capital markets transactions, with a particularly strong focus on investment-grade debt offerings. She also has wide-ranging experience advising on IPOs and other equity offerings, high-yield debt offerings, liability management transactions, and acquisition financings, as well as on corporate governance and securities law matters. Her practice spans industries, including biotech and pharma, financial and consulting services, insurance, technology, industrials, and consumer retail.

Stelios Saffos, Global Co-Chair of Latham's Capital Markets and Public Company Representation Practices, Global Chair of the Hybrid Capital Practice, and a leader of the firm's Capital Strategies group, said: "Jenn has built an outstanding reputation advising on strategically important financing transactions. At a time when clients are navigating evolving market conditions and increasingly sophisticated capital structures, Jenn further bolsters our ability to deliver comprehensive counsel across debt, equity, hybrid capital, liability management, and other financing solutions. Her arrival is another clear sign that our unrivaled platform — which combines scale with fully integrated capabilities across the capital spectrum — attracts the very best, most driven lawyers, all focused on serving clients at the highest level."

"Jenn is a fantastic addition to our world-class capital markets team," said Ian Schuman, Global Co-Chair of Latham's Capital Markets and Public Company Representation Practices and a leader of the firm's Capital Strategies group. "She has the reputation, skills, and drive to make a meaningful impact. Her established practice and strong client relationships are a perfect fit for our global Capital Markets platform."

"Latham's relentless focus on excellence, teamwork, and exceptional client service sets the standard in the industry and drives exceptional results for clients," said Lan. "The firm's global platform and deep connections across the market unlocks significant opportunities to guide clients through their most complex transactions. I am delighted to join this incredibly talented and ambitious team and contribute to the continued growth of the practice."

Lan joins Latham & Watkins from Davis Polk & Wardell LLP. She received her JD and MBA from Duke University's School of Law and Fuqua School of Business and BA from Harvard University.

About Latham & Watkins' Capital Markets Practice

Latham's Capital Markets Practice helps clients raise billions of dollars each year through all forms of securities products. As global leaders with a preeminent reputation, we serve issuers, private equity investors, and investment banks in all major global financial centers, and are consistently ranked at the top of the league tables for both the volume and value of our work. Latham's Capital Markets Practice is a core part of the firm's Capital Strategies group, which encompasses the firm's market-leading practices in banking and finance, capital markets, hybrid capital, liability management, private credit, and restructuring. The group leverages Chambers Band 1 excellence across practices to help clients evaluate, identify, and execute the right capital solutions for their needs, no matter what expertise is required. Advising on the highest volume of deals across each segment of the capital structure by a wide margin, the group's depth and scale provide institutional knowledge and real-time market intelligence that help clients make better-informed capital decisions.

About Latham & Watkins (lw.com)

Latham & Watkins delivers innovative solutions to complex legal and business challenges around the world. From a global platform, our lawyers advise clients on market-shaping transactions, high-stakes litigation and trials, and sophisticated regulatory matters. Latham is one of the world's largest providers of pro bono services, steadfastly supports initiatives designed to advance diversity within the firm and the legal profession, and is committed to exploring and promoting environmental sustainability.

Notes to Editors

Latham & Watkins operates worldwide as a limited liability partnership organized under the laws of the State of Delaware (USA) with affiliated limited liability partnerships conducting the practice in France, Hong Kong, Italy, Singapore, and the United Kingdom and as an affiliated partnership conducting the practice in Japan. Latham & Watkins operates in Israel through a limited liability company, in South Korea as a Foreign Legal Consultant Office, and in Saudi Arabia through a limited liability company.

Contacts

Marc Jaffe, New York Office Managing Partner, + 1.212.906.1281

Ian Schuman, Global Co-Chair of Latham's Capital Markets and Public Company Representation Practices, +1.212.906.1894

Stelios Saffos, Global Co-Chair of Latham's Capital Markets and Public Company Representation Practices and Global Chair of the Hybrid Capital Practice, +1.212.906.4520

SOURCE Latham & Watkins LLP