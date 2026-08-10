LATITUDE MARGARITAVILLE: A PIECE OF PARADISE NAMED WINNER OF THE 2026 MASTER PLAN OF THE YEAR AWARD

Outpacing Sales Projections Nearly Two-to-One, Latitude Margaritaville Will Be Awarded at the Future Place Conference and Featured in BUILDER Magazine

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Zonda today announced Latitude Margaritaville, by Minto Communities, as the winner of the 2026 Master Plan of the Year award, to be presented by BUILDER Magazine live at the Future Place conference at the Ritz-Carlton in Irving, Texas, Sept. 28-30.

"Nearly a decade ago, Minto Communities bet that active adult buyers wanted more than a house, they wanted a lifestyle," Jeff Meyers, chief executive officer of Zonda, said. "That bet has paid off in almost 20,000 homes and future lots across multiple states, and it's exactly the kind of builder vision the Master Plan of the Year award was created to recognize."

Since partnering with Margaritaville Holdings, Minto Communities has expanded Latitude Margaritaville across multiple states, including:

Daytona Beach, Florida : Opened in 2018; more than 200 prospective buyers camped overnight for a chance to purchase; now sold out

: Opened in 2018; more than 200 prospective buyers camped overnight for a chance to purchase; now sold out Hilton Head, South Carolina : Now part of the expanding portfolio

: Now part of the expanding portfolio Florida Panhandle : Developed through a joint venture with The St. Joe Co.

: Developed through a joint venture with The St. Joe Co. Naples, Florida : An upcoming community

: An upcoming community Galveston area, Texas: Next development in line, with additional Texas markets under evaluation

"We're incredibly honored to be named Master Plan of the Year," said William Bullock, president of Minto Communities. "It's confirmation of what we set out to build — not just homes, but a lifestyle centered on community and connection. Our residents tell us every day that it's the friendships they've made here that make Latitude Margaritaville special."

Bullock credits the brand's momentum to listening closely to residents, from amenity programming to floor plan design. "We put the infrastructure in place and see the lifestyle come to life," he said. "but the residents really make it their community."

Latitude Margaritaville's amenities are intentionally designed to turn neighbors into friends: resort-style restaurants with regional menus, commercial-grade fitness centers, arts studios, and dozens of resident-led clubs. That formula is working: roughly one-third of Minto's sales come from existing homeowners referring friends to buy in another Latitude community.

Bullock and the Latitude Margaritaville team will be honored with the Master Plan of the Year award live at Zonda's Future Place conference. They will also be featured in the Q3 edition of BUILDER Magazine in "Changing Latitudes, Changing Attitudes" by Symone Strong.

Previous award winners include Serenbe, located outside Atlanta (2025), and The Irvine Ranch, which makes up one-fifth of Orange County, Calif. (2024, inaugural winner).

Explore Latitude Margaritaville communities on Zonda's NewHomeSource.com, including locations in Hilton Head, SC, Watersound in the Florida Panhandle and coming soon to Naples, FL and Galveston, TX.

Visit ZondaHome.com or follow us on LinkedIn for more information.

About BUILDER

BUILDER is the No. 1 resource—via its award-winning journalism and industry events—for anyone involved in new-home construction. Primarily focused on the single-family sector, BUILDER strives to help home builders manage their operations, large and small, more efficiently and profitably. Residential construction pros turn to BUILDER for housing-related news, market analysis, design trends, M&A deals, building product coverage, and more. Learn more at builderonline.com

About Zonda

Zonda is the trusted source of homebuilding data, insights, and marketplaces that help housing professionals make smarter decisions, connect with homebuyers, and sell homes more effectively. We help builders, developers, building product manufacturers, mortgage lenders, and other housing professionals navigate every stage of the homebuilding lifecycle. Our mission is to advance the homebuilding industry because we believe better homes mean better lives and stronger communities. Together, we are building the future of housing. Learn more at zondahome.com.

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SOURCE Zonda