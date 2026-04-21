BEAZER HOMES HONORED WITH 27TH ANNUAL HEARTHSTONE BUILDER HUMANITARIAN AWARD

Innovative Giving Model and Employee-Led Impact Earn Beazer the Industry's Top Humanitarian Honor

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Zonda's BUILDER today announced Beazer Homes as the recipient of the 2026 Hearthstone BUILDER Humanitarian Award, presented by BUILDER magazine and Hearthstone. The annual award recognizes a home builder's long-standing commitment to public service and meaningful community impact and will be formally presented at the Builder 100 Leadership Summit in Dana Point, California, from May 4 to 6.

Photo credit: Will Allen-DuPraw

Beazer Homes was selected for its deeply integrated and self-sustaining philanthropic model—one that embeds giving into the company's business structure, empowers employees to lead charitable initiatives, and delivers measurable impact at both local and national levels.

"Hearthstone is proud to recognize Beazer Homes and CEO Allan Merrill as the recipient of the 2026 Hearthstone BUILDER Humanitarian Award," said Mark Porath, CEO of Hearthstone. "At Beazer, giving back is a core part of their culture, guiding both their people and their purpose. Through their long-standing partnership with the Fisher House Foundation, they have made a meaningful and measurable difference for military families in need. Their commitment reflects a deep sense of responsibility to serve others and exemplifies the very purpose of this award."

Central to Beazer's charitable impact is the Beazer Charity Foundation, a nonprofit uniquely funded by 100% of net profits from the company's wholly owned title and insurance agencies. This structure ensures philanthropy is sustainable, independent of market cycles, and driven by long-term commitment rather than annual budgets.

Nationally, Beazer partners with Fisher House Foundation, supporting military and veteran families by providing free lodging while loved ones receive medical care. Through fundraising, volunteerism, and advocacy—including the company's annual Rock. Run. Raise! campaign—Beazer has helped raise more than $10 million, providing approximately one million nights of lodging for military families.

"At Beazer, giving back isn't a program or a campaign—it's part of who they are," said Jeff Meyers, CEO of Zonda. "Through an innovative funding model, hands-on employee engagement, and long-standing partnerships like Fisher House Foundation, Beazer has created a blueprint for how purpose and performance can coexist. Their leadership sets a powerful example for the entire industry."

Beyond national efforts, Beazer employees drive local impact through division-led initiatives supporting causes ranging from children's hospitals and food banks to workforce development and skilled trades education. This employee-powered approach ensures charitable giving remains personal, authentic, and deeply connected to the communities where Beazer builds.

"Being recognized with the Hearthstone BUILDER Humanitarian Award is an honor," said Allan Merrill, chairman and CEO of Beazer Homes. "But the real story isn't the award. It's our people. Across the company, our teams show up for each other and for the communities we serve in ways that go far beyond their day jobs. They give their time, their energy, and their hearts to causes that matter. That's not a side effort for us. It's part of how we run the business. We're proud of the homes we build, and even more proud of the impact our people make every day."

Over the past 27 years, the Hearthstone BUILDER Humanitarian Award has donated millions of dollars to nonprofits nationwide, making it the largest philanthropic award in the home building industry. The program is fully funded by sponsors, with every dollar awarded donated directly to the honoree's associated charities.

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About Zonda

Zonda provides data-driven housing market solutions to the home building industry. From builders to building product manufacturers, mortgage clients, and multifamily executives, we work hand-in-hand with our customers to streamline access to housing data to empower smarter decisions. As a leading brand in residential construction, our mission is to advance the home building industry, because we believe better homes mean better lives and stronger communities. Together, we are building the future of housing.

About BUILDER

BUILDER is the No. 1 resource—via its award-winning journalism and industry events—for anyone involved in new-home construction. Primarily focused on the single-family sector, BUILDER strives to help home builders manage their operations, large and small, more efficiently and profitably. Residential construction pros turn to BUILDER for housing-related news, market analysis, design trends, M&A deals, building product coverage, and more.

About Hearthstone

Hearthstone is regarded by home builders as a market leader for innovative financing solutions. Since its inception in 1992, Hearthstone has funded over $22.5 billion of land acquisition, development, and construction to public and private home builders and completed $6.5 billion of advisory services. Hearthstone manages real estate investments for public and private pension funds, endowments, and investment groups and currently has $3.4 billion of assets under management.

About Beazer Homes

Beazer Homes headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, is a leading national home builder in energy-efficient construction. Building on a legacy spanning nine generations, Beazer crafts homes that deliver savings and lasting value. Our trusted team of experts guide home buyers through the building and purchasing process to deliver an industry-leading customer experience. With curated design options, buyers can personalize their homes with confidence. Beazer's exclusive Mortgage Choice program provides access to competitive loan offers from multiple lenders, helping home buyers choose the best financing for their individual needs. Beazer builds in 13 states nationwide. Learn more at beazer.com or follow us @BeazerHomes.

SOURCE Zonda