Laurel Springs School to Accept ESA Funds from Arizona, Alabama, Arkansas, and New Hampshire

Families in eligible states may now be able to use ESA funds to help pay for tuition and course fees at Laurel Springs School

OJAI, Calif., Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Laurel Springs School, a fully accredited industry pioneer and innovator in online education, today announced it has been approved as a vendor for the national Education Savings Account (ESA) programs in four states: Arizona, Alabama, Arkansas, and New Hampshire. Families in these states now have the opportunity to help pay for tuition and course fees at Laurel Springs School, starting in the 2026-27 school year.

Families in these states can determine if their students are eligible by following these steps:

Visit state-specific eligibility websites Apply for the program If approved, apply funds through a ClassWallet account

To get reimbursed for educational expenses, families can follow these steps:

Directly pay Laurel Springs tuition and fees Request an invoice tailored to individual state's requirements Request reimbursement as designated by individual state's guidelines

"We are thrilled to have achieved this step for Laurel Springs, and we look forward to expanding this program to include additional state programs," shared Alyssa Tormala, Head of School. "We believe this will open doors for more students in these states to more easily pursue an online, flexible, college-prep education that will both challenge them and allow for the time and space to explore their passions."

State ESAs and similar state-funded programs provide participating students with funds which parents or guardians can then use toward educational expenses for their students, such as private school tuition, course fees, online education programs, and tutoring. This provides parents or guardians with more flexibility in choosing the educational experiences that best suit their child's needs. To learn more, visit the Laurel Springs tuition and fees page.

About Laurel Springs School

Laurel Springs is a fully accredited, online private school for K-12 students. With a premier college-prep curriculum including AP® and Honors courses, in-person and virtual events, and a global community spanning over 100 countries, they've ranked as one of the top online private schools in the nation. Virtual Open Houses are offered periodically throughout the year, and families who attend will be eligible for a waived $300 enrollment registration fee. To learn more about what families have to say, view Laurel Springs School's Niche

page.

SOURCE Laurel Springs School, Inc.