Laurel Springs School's Future City Team Earns Honor of People's Choice Award

The Laurel Springs High School Future City Team took over Washington, DC during President's Day weekend and delivered a superb presentation, securing them the People's Choice Award.

OJAI, Calif., April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At the 2026 Future City Nationals Competition in Washington, D.C., a group of five Laurel Springs students participated and won the prestigious People's Choice Award. The Laurel Springs team was led by coaches:

Lead coach Nick Accardo, Laurel Springs Science teacher

Assistant coach Geoffrey Embrey, Laurel Springs Spanish teacher

To earn their spot at Nationals, the team landed in the top 20 of 109 schools during the first round of the competition. The People's Choice Award is voted on by the public attending the event as well as other teams presenting, and this exemplary distinction celebrates the most innovative, impressive, and visually extraordinary city model.

Laurel Springs School's Future City Team

The Laurel Springs' Future City team is composed of students enrolled in The Academy at Laurel Springs, a private online school for grades K-12. The Academy is a highly collaborative program for students in grades 6-12 with offerings like weekly live Workshops, in-depth research projects, and opportunities to work in competitions like Future City. Visit the Laurel Springs website to learn more about all of the available opportunities for students in the Academy at https://laurelsprings.co/academy.

Laurel Springs School's Future City Team Presentation

The team presented a futuristic port city named Sant'Isidoro, located on the eastern coast of Brazil. The team designed a network of pipes to help improve food delivery, and minimized waste through an innovative RC system. Their bold and creative vision of a green city that does not harm the environment stood out amongst the competitors, earning them the People's Choice Award.

"Before the Future City competition, we only practiced our presentation virtually," shared Laurel Springs junior Maya Kim. "We watched the presentation come together by presenting and practicing in person the day before. It was so cool to see it all come together."

Laurel Springs Head of School Alyssa Tormala also shared more about her thoughts on the team's ability to present after spending months practicing virtually. "It takes extra effort, planning, and communication to run a team this way, and I am so proud of the students, faculty, and staff for joyfully leaning into this opportunity!"

The 2026 Future City Competition theme was Farm to Table, emphasizing the importance of keeping citizens healthy while reducing food waste. The Laurel Springs Future City team created a vision of a city they believe could be plausible in 100 years, finding examples of current solutions, iterating on them, and creating ideas to achieve the goal of ending food waste.

About Laurel Springs School

Laurel Springs is a fully accredited, online private school for K-12 students. With a premier college-prep curriculum including AP® and Honors courses, in-person and virtual events, and a global community spanning over 100 countries, they've ranked as one of the top online private schools in the nation. Virtual Open Houses are offered periodically throughout the year, and families who attend will be eligible for a waived $300 enrollment registration fee. To learn more about what families have to say, view Laurel Springs School's Niche page.

SOURCE Laurel Springs School, Inc.