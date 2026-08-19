Lawsuit ALERT: Investors in Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE: BTU) shares should contact the Shareholders Foundation

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announces that a lawsuit is currently pending for certain investors in shares of Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE: BTU).

Investors who purchased shares of Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE: BTU) prior to October 2024 and continue to hold any of thoseNYSE: BTU shares have also certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at [email protected] or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.

On June 25, 2026, an investor inNYSE: BTU shares filed a lawsuit against Peabody Energy Corporation over alleged securities laws violations. The plaintiff alleged that the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that the defendants created the false impression that they possessed reliable information pertaining to Peabody Energy's Centurion mine ramp-up and anticipated growth, and that there was a multitude of issues causing delays to the Centurion mine ramp-up and the return to full longwall production dates.

Those who purchased Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE: BTU) shares should contact the Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

CONTACT:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

+1 (858) 779-1554

[email protected]

3111 Camino Del Rio North

Suite 423

San Diego, CA 92108

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio legal monitoring and a settlement claim filing service, which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Any referenced cases, investigations, and/or settlements are not filed/initiated/reached and/or are not related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is only provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.

SOURCE Shareholders Foundation, Inc.