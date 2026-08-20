LAWSUIT ALERT: Investors who lost over $100,000 with Aardvark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AARD) between February 2025 and May 2026, should contact the Shareholders Foundation

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announces that a deadline is coming up on October 31, 2026, in the lawsuit that was filed for certain investors in Aardvark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AARD).

Investors, who purchased shares in excess of $100,000 of Aardvark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AARD) between February 13, 2025 and May 14, 2026, have certain options and there are short and strict deadlines running. Deadline: October 31, 2026. ThoseNASDAQ: AARD investors should contact the Shareholders Foundation at [email protected] or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.

On August 14, 2024, aNASDAQ: AARD investor filed lawsuit against Aardvark Therapeutics, Inc. The plaintiff alleges that the Offering Documents from the Company's February 13, 2025 IPO were negligently prepared and, as a result, contained untrue statements of material fact or omitted to state other facts necessary to make the statements made not misleading and were not prepared in accordance with the rules and regulations governing their preparation. Additionally, the plaintiff alleges that, between February 13, 2025 and May 14, 2026, the defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operations, and prospects.

More specifically, the plaintiff claims that the Offering Documents and the Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that ARD-101 was less safe than the Defendants had led investors to believe, that accordingly, ARD-101's clinical, regulatory, and commercial prospects were overstated, and that as a result, the Defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Those who purchasedNASDAQ: AARD shares should contact the Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

CONTACT:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

+1 (858) 779-1554

[email protected]

3111 Camino Del Rio North

Suite 423

San Diego, CA 92108

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio legal monitoring and a settlement claim filing service, which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Any referenced cases, investigations, and/or settlements are not filed/initiated/reached and/or are not related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is only provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.

SOURCE Shareholders Foundation, Inc.