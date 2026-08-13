Lawsuit Update: Investors in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE: FI) shares should contact the Shareholders Foundation

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announced that an update in the lawsuit that was filed for certain investors in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE: FI).

Investors who purchased shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE: FI) prior to February 2024 and continue to hold any of thoseNYSE: FI shares have also certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at [email protected] or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.

On July 22, 2025, an investor inNYSE: FI shares filed a lawsuit against Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE: FI) over alleged securities laws violations. The plaintiff alleged that the defendants misled investors by failing to disclose that due to cost issues and other problems with its older Payeezy platform, Fiserv forced Payeezy merchants to migrate to its Clover platform, that Clover's revenue growth and gross payment volume ("GPV"), the total monetary value of transactions processed through Clover, were temporarily and unsustainably boosted by these forced conversions, which concealed a slowdown in new merchant business, that shortly after these conversions, a significant portion of former Payeezy merchants switched to competing solutions due to Clover's high pricing, significant down time, and systematic compatibility issues, that as a result of these merchant losses, Clover's GPV growth was significantly slowing, and its revenue growth was unsustainable, and that based on the foregoing, Fiserv's positive statements between July 24, 2024 and July 22, 2025 about Clover's growth strategies, competition, attrition, GPV growth, and business prospects were materially false and misleading.

On June 12, 2026, an amended complaint was filed and on August 11, 2026, the defendants filed their motion to dismiss the case.

Those who purchased shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE: FI) should contact the Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

CONTACT:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

+1 (858) 779-1554

[email protected]

3111 Camino Del Rio North

Suite 423

San Diego, CA 92108

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio legal monitoring and a settlement claim filing service, which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Any referenced cases, investigations, and/or settlements are not filed/initiated/reached and/or are not related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is only provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.

SOURCE Shareholders Foundation, Inc.