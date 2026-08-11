LCMC Health Announces Strategic AI Partnership with Qualified Health to Enhance Patient Care and Safety

PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LCMC Health today unveiled a marquee partnership with Qualified Health, signaling a major commitment to integrating generative AI across its entire system. This initiative is designed to safely and responsibly embed advanced AI tools into care delivery, operational workflows, and revenue cycle, ultimately reducing administrative burden and empowering LCMC Health's 15,000 clinicians and staff to provide even better patient care.

"At LCMC Health, we're always looking for better ways to support our clinicians, improve how we work, and provide great care for our patients," said Greg Feirn, CEO of LCMC Health. "Working with Qualified Health gives us the tools and expertise to thoughtfully expand the use of AI across our health system in ways that can make a real difference for our patients, our care teams, and the communities we serve."

Under the collaboration, LCMC Health will implement Qualified Health's HIPAA-compliant generative AI platform, which combines a full suite of generative AI solutions with automated agent development, secure access controls, patient consent safeguards, enforceable governance, and real-time performance monitoring designed specifically for safe and trustworthy use in the healthcare setting.

A key advantage of this partnership is Qualified Health's full-enterprise platform, which provides LCMC Health with a new, shared foundation across its system. This approach ensures consistency, accountability, and broad impact, moving beyond the often-limited scope and inconsistent results of smaller, piecemeal AI pilots.

Qualified Health's platform helps health systems identify patients who may be overdue for recommended care, screenings, or follow-up services. By embedding intelligence directly into clinical and operational workflows, the partnership will help LCMC Health close gaps in care and support better health outcomes across the communities it serves.

"We see AI as a significant opportunity to strengthen our operations and enhance the care experience," said Ryan Hildebrand, Chief Administrative Officer at LCMC Health. "Qualified Health is helping us take a thoughtful, enterprise-wide approach that aligns innovation with our mission and long-term goals."

Dr. Justin Norden, MD, MBA, MPhil, CEO of Qualified Health, commented, "Qualified Health is committed to a vision for safe, measurable AI that improves care and operations at scale. We are enthusiastic about supporting LCMC Health in responsibly deploying AI to advance both patient outcomes and the long-term sustainability of their health system."

About LCMC Health

Established in 2009, LCMC Health is a Louisiana-based, not-for-profit hospital system serving the healthcare needs of the Gulf Coast region. LCMC Health currently manages Manning Family Children's, East Jefferson General Hospital, Lakeside Hospital, Lakeview Hospital, New Orleans East Hospital, Touro, University Medical Center New Orleans and West Jefferson Medical Center.

About Qualified Health

Qualified Health is the enterprise AI platform and strategic AI partner helping health systems deploy safe and scalable AI to drive measurable clinical and financial outcomes. The platform combines workflow automation, agent development, clinical safeguards, real-time monitoring, and end-to-end governance with deep healthcare and AI expertise, helping healthcare leaders realize value at scale.

Qualified Health is built and led by former health system executives, frontline physicians from leading institutions, clinical transformation experts, and Silicon Valley engineers, bringing the domain depth and operational rigor required to deploy, scale, and govern AI applications safely and responsibly at enterprise scale.

For more information, visit www.qualifiedhealthai.com.

SOURCE Qualified Health PBC