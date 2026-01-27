Jefferson Health Deepens AI Capabilities Through Collaboration With Qualified Health

Building on Jefferson's strong AI foundation, the collaboration introduces expanded governance, innovation capacity, and value for patients and clinicians.

PALO ALTO, Calif., Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Jefferson Health and Qualified Health today announced a forward-looking collaboration for the development and responsible deployment of generative AI across Jefferson's multi-state network. The collaboration brings together Jefferson's longstanding commitment to innovation and Qualified Health's healthcare-native AI platform, enabling both organizations to co-develop solutions to advance a shared vision: applying AI thoughtfully, consistently, and at scale to support clinicians and improve patient care and access across the continuum.

Jefferson Health comprises 33 hospital campuses and over 700 sites of care, serving patients across southeastern Pennsylvania and southern New Jersey. With 65,000 employees, including clinicians, faculty, and other staff, Jefferson is the second-largest employer in Philadelphia and the largest health system in the Philadelphia region by total licensed beds.

"This collaboration is part of our strategy to evolve care delivery through the responsible, governed integration of AI across our enterprise. By moving from foundational registry tools to agentic solutions, we are providing our care team with proactive technology that enhances quality and clinical value," said Luis E. Taveras, PhD, Executive Vice President, Chief Digital & Information Officer, Jefferson.

Qualified Health's platform will support a set of high-impact initiatives, including quality registry solutions, the development of AI systems that surface emerging care gaps, and the automation of high-burden administrative tasks, freeing up time for clinicians to focus on patient care.

"Together with Qualified Health, we are ensuring that innovation at one of the nation's largest non-profit health systems remains fundamentally human-centered, driving measurable improvements in both patient outcomes and workforce well-being," said Patricia Henwood, MD, FACEP, Chief Clinical Officer of Jefferson Health.

In addition, Qualified Health will provide hands-on training and real-time performance monitoring to ensure AI adoption drives sustained improvements in care quality, operational efficiency, and patient experience.

"Generative AI will only create real value in healthcare if it is deployed with the same rigor, accountability, and care that we expect of clinical operations," said Justin Norden, co-founder and CEO of Qualified Health. "Jefferson's enterprise AI strategy sets a clear standard, using AI to augment clinicians, reduce administrative burden, and improve access to care. Our role is to provide a governed platform and operating model that allows that vision to continue to operationalize safely and at scale."

Rather than pursuing AI through fragmented pilots, the joint initiative introduces a coordinated, enterprise-wide approach that combines speed and scale with rigorous governance. Qualified Health's platform provides workflow-level integration, secure data controls, real-time performance monitoring, and healthcare-grade guardrails, allowing Jefferson to deploy AI confidently while maintaining clinician trust and upholding the organization's mission-driven values.

About Qualified Health

Qualified Health is the enterprise AI platform and strategic AI partner helping health systems deploy safe and scalable AI to drive measurable clinical and financial outcomes. Reaching over 400,000 users across top health systems nationwide, our platform combines workflow automation, agent development, clinical safeguards, real-time monitoring, and end-to-end governance with deep healthcare and AI expertise, helping healthcare leaders realize value at scale. Qualified Health is built and led by former health system executives, frontline physicians from leading institutions, clinical transformation experts, and Silicon Valley engineers, bringing the domain depth and operational rigor required to deploy, scale, and govern AI applications safely and responsibly at enterprise scale. For more information, visit www.qualifiedhealthai.com .

About Jefferson

Jefferson is reimagining healthcare and higher education to create unparalleled value throughout Pennsylvania and New Jersey. More than 65,000 people strong, Jefferson is dedicated to providing high-quality, compassionate clinical care for patients; making our communities healthier and stronger; preparing tomorrow's professional leaders for 21st-century careers; and creating new knowledge through basic/programmatic, clinical and applied research. Thomas Jefferson University , home of Sidney Kimmel Medical College, Jefferson College of Nursing, and the Kanbar College of Design, Engineering and Commerce, dates back to 1824 and today comprises 10 colleges and three schools offering 200+ undergraduate and graduate programs to more than 8,300 students. Jefferson Health , nationally ranked as one of the top 15 not-for-profit health care systems in the country and the largest provider in the Philadelphia and Lehigh Valley areas, serves patients through millions of encounters each year at 33 hospital campuses and more than 700 outpatient and urgent care locations throughout the region. Jefferson Health Plans , through Health Partners Plans, Inc., is a not-for-profit managed healthcare organization offering a broad range of health coverage options to more than 370,000 members for more than 40 years.

SOURCE Qualified Health PBC