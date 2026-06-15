Lead Glass Pro Expands Nationwide Installation Services, Simplifying Radiation Shielding Projects for Healthcare Facilities

Single-source solutions help healthcare facilities and contractors eliminate delays, coordination issues, and inspection risks.

LAGUNA BEACH, Calif., June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lead Glass Pro, a leading supplier of radiation shielding products, has announced the expansion of its turn-key installation services across 26 states, providing healthcare facilities, imaging centers, veterinary hospitals, and contractors with a simpler, faster, and more reliable path to completing radiation-shielded construction projects.

For years, facility owners and general contractors have faced a common challenge when building x-ray rooms, CT suites, cath labs, and other imaging environments: coordinating multiple vendors, installers, shielding materials, and subcontractors while hoping everything comes together correctly at inspection. The result is often project delays, change orders, failed inspections, and costly rework.

Lead Glass Pro's new turn-key installation service was designed to eliminate that uncertainty.

Rather than sourcing shielding materials from one supplier, hiring a separate installer, and relying on contractors who may have little experience with radiation shielding, customers can now work with a single company that provides both the materials and installation expertise required to complete the project correctly.

"Our goal is simple: make radiation shielding easy," said a spokesperson for Lead Glass Pro. "Healthcare providers and contractors already have enough to manage. They shouldn't have to worry about whether the shielding was installed correctly, whether critical components were missed, or whether the project will pass inspection. We provide a complete solution backed by experience, documentation, and accountability."

The service covers a wide range of healthcare construction projects, including medical imaging rooms, x-ray rooms, CT suites, cath labs, surgical centers, urgent care facilities, and veterinary imaging environments.

The expansion builds on Lead Glass Pro's reputation for rapid fabrication, responsive customer service, and comprehensive radiation shielding solutions, including lead glass windows, lead-lined doors and frames, lead-backed drywall, shielding accessories, and custom radiation protection products.

Customers also benefit from several industry-leading protections, including:

10-Year Warranty

100% Compliance Guarantee

Price Matching

Fast fabrication on many standard products

Nationwide support and project coordination

As healthcare construction continues to grow nationwide, Lead Glass Pro believes the demand for specialized installation expertise will continue to increase.

By combining material supply and installation into a single-source solution, the company aims to help customers reduce risk, simplify project management, and move from construction to inspection with confidence.

For more information about Lead Glass Pro's turn-key installation services, visit LeadGlassPro.com.

About Lead Glass Pro

Lead Glass Pro is a nationwide supplier of radiation shielding products and installation services for healthcare, veterinary, industrial, and government facilities. The company specializes in lead glass windows, lead-lined doors and frames, lead-backed drywall, shielding accessories, and complete radiation protection solutions designed to help projects meet compliance requirements while reducing construction complexity.

Media Contact:

Lead Glass Pro

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (800) 506-9972

SOURCE Lead Glass Pro