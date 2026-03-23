Lead Glass Pro Announces Major Facility Expansion and Investment in Advanced Manufacturing to Deliver Greater Customer Value

Expansion strengthens production capacity, shortens lead times, and broadens custom radiation shielding solutions.

LAGUNA BEACH, Calif., March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lead Glass Pro, a leading U.S. manufacturer of radiation shielding products, today announced a significant expansion of its manufacturing facilities alongside a major investment in advanced CNC manufacturing technology. The initiative is designed to deliver greater value to customers by accelerating lead times, expanding product offerings, and increasing precision capabilities for custom radiation shielding components.

The expansion includes the acquisition of new CNC milling centers dedicated to the production of custom-machined lead parts, enabling Lead Glass Pro to provide highly specialized solutions for medical, industrial, and research environments. In addition, the company is implementing a state-of-the-art CNC fiber laser cutting system, advanced CNC press brake equipment, and other modern manufacturing technologies to streamline production workflows and improve overall operational efficiency.

"Our customers rely on us for speed, compliance, and reliability," said a Lead Glass Pro spokesperson. "This expansion represents a strategic investment in our ability to meet growing demand while maintaining the rapid turnaround times and precision standards that have become synonymous with our brand."

By enhancing in-house machining and fabrication capabilities, Lead Glass Pro aims to reduce dependency on external suppliers and eliminate common bottlenecks that can delay critical shielding projects. The new equipment will support the production of a broader range of radiation shielding products, including custom lead components, fabricated shielding assemblies, and complex engineered solutions tailored to specific project requirements.

The expansion comes in response to increasing demand from healthcare providers, imaging centers, contractors, and facility planners seeking faster project execution without compromising quality or compliance. With more than 98% of orders historically shipping within three business days, Lead Glass Pro's latest investment reinforces its commitment to setting new benchmarks for responsiveness and customer satisfaction within the radiation shielding industry.

"This is not just about scaling operations — it's about delivering measurable value to our customers," the spokesperson added. "From improved fabrication precision to expanded customization options, these upgrades ensure that our partners can complete their projects faster, with greater confidence and fewer complications."

The facility expansion is expected to be fully operational in phases over the coming months, positioning Lead Glass Pro for continued growth and innovation. The company remains focused on advancing its mission to provide dependable, high-performance radiation shielding solutions that simplify installation, support regulatory compliance, and keep projects on schedule.

For more information about Lead Glass Pro and its expanded capabilities, visit leadglasspro.com.

Media Contact:

Lead Glass Pro

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (800) 506-9972

SOURCE Lead Glass Pro