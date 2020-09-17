Leadership Quadrant Analysis of Expanded Polypropylene (EPP) Foam Suppliers

DUBLIN, Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Leadership Quadrant and Strategic Positioning of Expanded Polypropylene (EPP) Foam Suppliers" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The expanded polypropylene (EPP) foam manufacture landscape is diverse and continually evolving. Major players in expanded polypropylene (EPP) foam market have diversified product portfolios, strong geographical reach, and have made several strategic initiatives. The dynamics of the expanded polypropylene (EPP) foam market extends beyond routine macro-economic elements of supply and demand. It is the relationship between buyer's needs and seller's capabilities as well as the macroeconomic forces at work that affect the market. It is how well and how efficiently the sellers meet the needs of the buyers that determine long-term success.



Over the years, the level of demand for expanded polypropylene (EPP) foam has increased due to increasing penetration of EPP foam in the automobile application for weight reduction. Expanded polypropylene (EPP) foam is used for a variety of markets, such as automotive, packaging, consumer product, and others and is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 11%. The major growth drivers for this market are the increasing penetration of EPP foam in the automobile application for weight reduction and packaging application as EPP foam offers light weight and shock absorption properties.



Firms that produce expanded polypropylene (EPP) foam are approaching market opportunities with starkly different strategies. The analyst, a leading global management consulting and market research firm, has analyzed the global expanded polypropylene (EPP) foam suppliers and has come up with a comprehensive research report, Leadership Quadrant and Strategic Positioning of Expanded Polypropylene (EPP) Foam Suppliers. Using its proprietary research methodology, the analyst has developed a comparative analysis tool, the Leadership Quadrant,' which identifies leaders, contenders, visionaries, and specialists in the expanded polypropylene (EPP) foam market and rates each expanded polypropylene (EPP) foam producer.



This report also offers a full competitive analysis from target markets to product mapping, from selling strategies to production capabilities. In this research study, eight companies such as JSP Corporation, BASF, Hanwha Corporation, Kaneka Corporation, Furukuwa Electric Co., Ltd., DS Smith Plc, The Woodbridge Group, SSW Pearl Foam GmbH were analyzed and profiled because they are the top revenue producers for expanded polypropylene (EPP) foam. The eight profiled manufacturers are grouped in the quadrant. The leadership quadrant analyzes the relative strength among these players. The leadership quadrant addresses the need in the market for manufacturer evaluation based on objective data and metrics.



In addition to the Leadership Quadrant, this comprehensive research report also offers for consumers of expanded polypropylene (EPP) foam as well as the investment community content-rich comparative analysis detailing which producers have the production capacity, service capabilities and vision to deliver fully on its promises.



Some features of this research study are as follows:



Leadership and competitive analysis:

Product mapping of leading players

Benchmarking of financial strength of leading players

Leadership quadrant/strategic positioning of players

Leaders

Contenders

Visionaries

Specialists

Market shares of leading players in various regions:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Rest of the World

Profiles of leading players in terms of below parameters:

Product positioning

Market positioning

Financial strength

Revenue breakdown by market segments

Revenue breakdown by regions

Organizational capabilities

Innovation and market leadership

This report answers the following key questions:

What are the market shares of suppliers in various end use segments such as in automotive, packaging, consumer product, and others market?

Who are the market leaders in various regions and what are their market shares?

Which companies are more aligned with market opportunities and which companies have ability to gain market share?

What are the key differentiators for major suppliers?

Which company has the widest product range and how the product mapping looks among various players?

Which companies will gain market share?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Leadership Analysis

1.1: Market Description

1.2: Scoring Criteria

1.3: Leadership Quadrant Analysis

1.3.1: Leaders (Top Right)

1.3.2: Contenders (Bottom Right)

1.3.3: Visionaries (Top Left)

1.3.4: Specialists (Lower Left)



2. Competitive Benchmarking

2.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

2.2: Financial Strength

2.3: Market Share Analysis

2.3.1: Market Share in Various Segments

2.3.2: Market Share in Various Regions



3. JSP Corporation Profile



4. BASF Profile



5. Hanwha Corporation Profile



6. Kaneka Corporation Profile



7. Furukuwa Electric Co., Ltd. Profile



8. DS Smith Plc Profile



9. The Woodbridge Group Profile



10. SSW Pearl Foam GmbH Profile



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uvbb9d

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

