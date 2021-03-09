"Leadership, Reinvented - How to Foster Empathy, Servitude, Diversity, and Innovation in the Workplace" Has Launched Globally

NEW YORK, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Following his best-selling book The Burnout Gamble , the award-winning marketer & educator shares his latest release, a book specifically for modern times. Leadership, Reinvented offers an adaptive, practical guide on leading in the midst of crisis.

Based on his viral "Stop Managing, Start Leading" TED talk, Leadership, Reinvented makes the case that traditional leadership has been long overdue for reinvention. Filled with actionable insights, practical advice, and essential strategies for people in various organizations and levels of leadership, the book provides exercises and techniques for developing effective leadership skills based on four pillars: empathy, servitude, diversity, and innovation.

Real examples and anecdotal stories will help readers apply their learnings in practical ways, and step-by-step instructions will guide them in building their own road map for success. Reinvent yourself and your organization with practical strategies and tools for modern leaders.

"The world is ready to move away from avoidant, aggressive, and authoritarian manifestations of leadership, toward something more transformational. Something that bucks economic self-interest and promotes more equitable and sustainable outcomes." - Hamza Khan

Leadership, Reinvented includes:

Diverse experiences —Reflect on the triumphs and challenges of women, people of color, and members of the LGBTQIA+ community and how their leadership experiences add value to the modern workplace.

—Reflect on the triumphs and challenges of women, people of color, and members of the LGBTQIA+ community and how their leadership experiences add value to the modern workplace. A leadership road map —Map your path to success with templates and helpful guidance to design your own customized leadership plan.

—Map your path to success with templates and helpful guidance to design your own customized leadership plan. Post-Virus Insights: A bold book for unprecedented times, Leadership, Reinvented was written during the COVID-19 pandemic, with the post-virus world in mind.

Further information about the book can be found on: https://www.leadershipreinvented.co/

Follow Hamza Khan on: LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram

To buy the book click the links below.

Amazon US Paperback: https://www.amazon.com/dp/164611955X

Amazon US ebook: https://www.amazon.com/dp/164611955X

Leadership, Reinvented is published by Rockridge Press

About the author

HAMZA KHAN is an award-winning marketer, best-selling author of The Burnout Gamble, and global keynote speaker, whose TEDx talk "Stop Managing, Start Leading" has been viewed more than a million times. He empowers youth and early talent through his work as Managing Director of Student Life Network, Canada's largest and most comprehensive education resource platform. Learn more at HamzaKhan.ca.

If you are interested in speaking with Hamza about Leadership, Reinvented please reach out to [email protected]

SOURCE Hamza Khan

Related Links

https://www.leadershipreinvented.co

