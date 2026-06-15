Leading Capital Markets Partner Joins Latham & Watkins in Houston

Arrival of prominent Texas partner Bill Nelson further strengthens Latham's market leadership and unmatched public company practice.

HOUSTON, June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Latham & Watkins LLP1 is pleased to announce that Bill Nelson has joined the firm's Houston office as a partner in the Capital Markets and Public Company Representation Practices. One of the preeminent capital markets partners in the state, Nelson represents public and private issuers, investment banks, private capital providers, private equity sponsors, and their portfolio companies in complex capital markets transactions and corporate governance matters.

Bill Nelson, Latham & Watkins

"Bill is an experienced capital markets partner and proven leader in the Texas market, and we are delighted to welcome him to the firm," said Nick Dhesi, Managing Partner of Latham & Watkins' Houston office. "Bill has an outstanding reputation, and his drive and entrepreneurial spirit further advance our expansion in Texas."

Nelson advises on public offerings, private placements, monetization transactions, and cross border securities offerings, as well as public company and corporate governance matters, shareholder activism defense, and public and private M&A transactions. His practice spans a wide range of industries, including oil and gas, power and utilities, renewables, chemicals, industrials, insurance, hospitality, healthcare and life sciences, pharmaceuticals, and technology.

Stelios Saffos, Global Chair of Latham's Capital Markets and Public Company Representation Practices and Global Chair of the Hybrid Capital Practice, said: "Bill is an exciting addition to our market leading practice, and he brings terrific experience that will strengthen our ambitious growth strategy in Texas and beyond. He is widely respected in the Texas capital markets and public company advisory space, where his connections and judgment are highly sought after. His arrival further elevates our position as the premier firm for clients with sophisticated financing needs, supported by our fully integrated, scaled platform across the entire capital structure. Bill's versatile practice and proven track record in both public and private markets align seamlessly with our platform, which provides corporates and capital providers a holistic view of all financing options, enabling them to make more informed capital decisions."

"Latham's first-rate capital markets practice and unmatched public company platform stands out for its unsurpassed depth and breadth, and for the strength of the complementary practices that naturally intersect with the work I do for clients," said Nelson. "Equally important to me is the firm's commitment to exceptional client service and a deeply collaborative culture that mirrors my own approach, and I'm excited to join the team to help clients achieve their most important strategic goals."

Nelson joins Latham from A&O Shearman. He received his JD from The University of Texas at Austin School of Law, MA from Brown University, and BS from The University of Texas at Austin.

About Latham & Watkins (lw.com)

Latham & Watkins is a leading global law firm that brings together exceptional legal talent in financial centers around the world to advise on complex transactions, litigation, and regulatory matters. The firm's deep market and product knowledge, industry experience, vast scale, and commitment to innovation and excellence help clients navigate their most critical challenges and achieve their goals.

Notes to Editors

1 Latham & Watkins operates worldwide as a limited liability partnership organized under the laws of the State of Delaware (USA) with affiliated limited liability partnerships conducting the practice in France, Hong Kong, Italy, Singapore, and the United Kingdom and as an affiliated partnership conducting the practice in Japan. Latham & Watkins operates in Israel through a limited liability company, in South Korea as a Foreign Legal Consultant Office, and in Saudi Arabia through a limited liability company.

Contacts

Nick Dhesi, Houston Office Managing Partner, +1.713.546.7409

Stelios Saffos, Global Chair, Capital Markets and Public Company Representation practices; Global Chair, Hybrid Capital Practice, +1.212.906.4520

SOURCE Latham & Watkins