Nationally Renowned Executive Compensation Partner Joins Latham in New York

Erica Schohn advises boards, compensation committees, senior executives, and deal teams on executive compensation matters in connection with complex corporate transactions.

NEW YORK, July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Latham & Watkins LLP1 is pleased to announce that Erica Schohn has joined the firm's New York office as a partner in the Executive Compensation, Employment & Benefits Practice. A nationally recognized practitioner, Schohn has a broad range of experience advising on the executive compensation aspects of complex corporate transactions, including public company M&A, IPOs, capital markets transactions, and private equity matters, as well as ongoing advisory matters relating to governance, disclosure, and executive arrangements.

Erica Schohn, Partner, Latham & Watkins

"Erica is a highly respected leader in the executive compensation space, with a track record advising on some of the most sophisticated transactions in the market, and we are thrilled to welcome her to the firm," said Marc Jaffe, Managing Partner of Latham & Watkins in New York. "Her experience as a top advisor to boards, compensation committees, and senior executives perfectly complements Latham's platform and further enhances our ability to deliver integrated, premier advice to clients."

Schohn is a trusted advisor to boards of directors, compensation committees, senior executives, and corporate deal teams on matters where executive compensation considerations are central to transaction structure. She brings particular depth advising on executive retention and transition arrangements, incentive design in sponsor-backed and strategic transactions, and the integration of compensation considerations into broader deal execution.

Schohn is widely known for her role as co-editor of the Section 409A Handbook, a treatise on Section 409A of the Internal Revenue Code governing nonqualified deferred compensation.

"The continued expansion of our market-leading executive compensation practice is a strategic priority of the firm as we remain committed to staying ahead of clients' needs, and Erica's arrival is an exciting milestone for our team," said Larry Seymour, Global Chair of Latham's Executive Compensation, Employment & Benefits Practice. "Erica is widely recognized as one of the most highly regarded executive compensation lawyers in the US, and her experience at the very senior level of the market aligns directly with Latham's interdisciplinary service to clients on their most complex mandates."

"Latham's platform is unmatched in both breadth and scale, combining unparalleled private equity depth with a public company representation practice at the center of the market's defining transactions," Schohn said. "I am excited to join its distinguished group of executive compensation lawyers whose work reflects how central executive compensation has become to the most consequential and high-stakes transactions."

Schohn's arrival follows the recent additions of Erica Aho and Pascal Mayer to the practice.

Schohn joins Latham from Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom. She received her JD, magna cum laude, from Duke University School of Law and her BA from Pennsylvania State University.

About Latham & Watkins (lw.com)

Latham & Watkins is a leading global law firm that brings together exceptional legal talent in financial centers around the world to advise on complex transactions, litigation, and regulatory matters. The firm's deep market and product knowledge, industry experience, vast scale, and commitment to innovation and excellence help clients navigate their most critical challenges and achieve their goals.

Notes to Editors

1 Latham & Watkins operates worldwide as a limited liability partnership organized under the laws of the State of Delaware (USA) with affiliated limited liability partnerships conducting the practice in France, Hong Kong, Italy, Singapore, and the United Kingdom and as an affiliated partnership conducting the practice in Japan. Latham & Watkins operates in Israel through a limited liability company, in South Korea as a Foreign Legal Consultant Office, and in Saudi Arabia through a limited liability company.

Contacts

Marc Jaffe, New York Office Managing Partner, +1.212.906.1281

Larry Seymour, Global Chair, Executive Compensation, Employment & Benefits Practice, +1.213.891.8780

SOURCE Latham & Watkins