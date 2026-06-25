Leading Email Signature Provider Crossware Establishes Itself as One of the Leading Email Signature Providers in the EU on the Eve of GITEX AI Europe

BERLIN, June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fast-scaling email signature provider Crossware announced that its European expansion is gathering significant momentum on the eve of GITEX AI Europe.

It has seen year-on-year growth in its core European market, with projected licensing numbers set to grow by close to 35 per cent in 2026, continuing its significant customer growth rates through its partner-led growth strategy across the European Union (EU).

Crossware Centralised Email Signature Management

Crossware's attendance at GITEX AI Europe in Berlin, scheduled from the 30th June through to the 1st July 2026, is part of its plan to continue building close relationships with its partners and to showcase its industry-leading email management solutions at the EU's leading tech event.

According to Crossware Managing Director Troy Adams, the ongoing expansion follows three years of licensing revenue growth since 2023 - 2024, as Crossware establishes itself as one of the EU's market leaders in its space.

"Since 2023, Crossware has seen licensing revenue grow significantly as we establish ourselves as the preferred email management solution across the EU, as we now service over 1.5 million users globally every single day," said Mr Adams.

"This upward trend began in 2023-2024 when we saw a rise of 18 per cent, growth hitting 20 per cent in 2024-2025, and 24 per cent over the past 12-months. This growth comes off the back of a major project with one of Europe's largest luxury goods conglomerates and EU-wide continuing partner-led growth as our turnkey, compliant and secure email management platform becomes embedded in both the private and public sectors."

As a leading platform for email signatures globally, Crossware's software is used on over 1 billion emails annually across 80 countries, giving it a 10 per cent share of the global email market, and it has over 1.5 million daily users.

Crossware's email signature management solution easily integrates within the Microsoft 365, Microsoft Exchange, HCL Domino and Google Workspace ecosystems.

Its clients benefit from the ability to manage email signatures for thousands of employees while maintaining compliance with legal requirements and reinforcing brand messaging.

Email signature solutions are essential for brand consistency, compliance, and effective marketing, with Crossware recognised as an industry leader providing robust and flexible solutions that meet the needs of organisations worldwide.

"We are excited to be attending this year's GITEX AI Europe event in Berlin this year as our continuing substantial growth across the EU sees us build a reputation for security, compliance and reliability," Mr Adams said.

"Our premium, fully compliant, and secure email signature management platform is purpose-built to meet the strict regulatory and branding standards of European-headquartered organisations. We look forward to connecting with our valued clients and channel partners at GITEX AI Berlin this year."

For more information, please visit crossware365.com.

About GITEX Europe

GITEX Europe The buzz hasn't faded since GITEX landed in Berlin, Europe's undisputed tech capital. From AI and Cybersecurity to Deep Tech breakthroughs, GITEX AI EUROPE (30 June-1 July 2026 at Messe Berlin, South Entrance) is the launchpad for next-gen solutions, global investments, and bold collaborations. This is where partnerships are forged, startups get funded and game-changing ideas go global.

About Crossware

Crossware is a global leader in email signature solutions, trusted by organisations around the world to deliver consistent, professional, and compliant email signatures. With a focus on innovation, reliability, and customer success, Crossware's solutions empower businesses to elevate their communications and achieve their goals. For more information, visit crossware365.com.

For media inquiries or to pre-book a meeting with Crossware at GITEX AI Europe, please contact: [email protected]

Media Contact:

Sean Braybrook

+61 406 961 067

[email protected]

SOURCE Crossware