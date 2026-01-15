AUCKLAND, New Zealand, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading email signature provider Crossware has acquired German-headquartered CI Solutions GmbH in a multimillion-dollar acquisition as it plans to further build its presence in the European Union (EU).

CI Solutions GmbH is Germany's largest email signature provider with a well-established foothold across the EU and this acquisition will now see the Crossware group process more than five million emails a day.

New Zealand SaaS company Crossware continues global expansion with acquisition of Germany's largest email signature provider CI Solutions GmbH

This combined organisation is now one of the largest worldwide providers of cloud-based email signature solutions for enterprise, delivering highly scalable, secure, scalable and compliant technology for its clients across Europe, North America and the Asia-Pacific region.

For Crossware Limited Managing Director Troy Adams this acquisition marks a significant milestone in the company's global expansion.

"Our acquisition of CI Solutions GmbH significantly scales our presence in the European Union and establishes us as one of the leading email signature providers globally," said Mr Adams.

"This new merged entity will see us process over five million emails every single day, clearly demonstrating our ability to deliver our enterprise email signature management solutions reliably and at scale. This is a significant milestone for the business and this increased scale will see us well-placed to meet growing demand from the public and private sector for compliant, secure, and scalable cloud-based communication management solutions."

As a leading platform for email signatures globally, Crossware's software is used on over 1.8 billion emails annually across 80 countries, giving it a 10 per cent share of the global email market.

Crossware's email signature management solution easily integrates within the Microsoft 365, Microsoft Exchange, HCL Domino and Google Workspace ecosystems—a factor that makes it highly attractive for its global clientele.

Its clients benefit from the ability to manage the email signatures of thousands of employees, while maintaining compliance with legal requirements and reinforcing brand messaging.

Email signature solutions are essential for brand consistency, compliance, and effective marketing, with Crossware recognised as an industry leader providing robust and flexible solutions that meet the needs of organisations worldwide.

According to Mr Adams, these factors are why the acquisition of CI Solutions GmbH comes at a critical time as it will allow the brand to firmly establish itself as the global leader in email signature management.

"We are very excited to start 2026 with this announcement as the combined platform will become one of the largest email signature providers in the world," Mr Adams said.

"Not only will we have one of the leading solutions from a management standpoint, we will also establish ourselves as a market-leader in data protection and governance, meeting the regulatory requirements of the EU and other key international markets. This focus allows our clients to confidently manage brand consistency, legal disclaimers and marketing content within email communications in a secure and compliant manner."

About Crossware

Crossware is a global leader in email signature solutions, trusted by organisations around the world to deliver consistent, professional, and compliant email signatures. With a focus on innovation, reliability, and customer success, Crossware's solutions empower businesses to elevate their communications and achieve their goals. For more information, visit crossware365.com .

