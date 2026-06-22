Leading Executive Compensation and Employee Benefits Partner Joins Latham & Watkins in New York

Pascal Mayer advises private equity sponsors, portfolio companies, and management teams on executive compensation and employment matters in connection with strategic transactions.

NEW YORK, June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Latham & Watkins LLP1 is pleased to announce that Pascal Mayer has joined the firm's New York office as a partner in the Executive Compensation, Employment & Benefits Practice. Mayer advises private equity sponsors, portfolio companies, and management teams on executive compensation and employment matters in connection with complex transactions, including leveraged buyouts, take-private transactions, and other strategic investments.

Pascal Mayer, Partner, Latham & Watkins

"Pascal is a highly regarded adviser on complex corporate transactions and a great fit for our practice, and we are pleased to welcome him to the firm," said Marc Jaffe, Managing Partner of Latham & Watkins in New York. "His breadth of experience further bolsters our top-tier, full service offering to private equity clients both in New York and globally."

Mayer's practice includes structuring management equity arrangements, incentive plans, and executive employment packages in connection with sponsor-driven transactions, providing him with perspective on both sponsor and executive considerations in negotiations. He also advises on governance, disclosure, and regulatory compliance matters related to executive compensation, supporting clients across the lifecycle of their investments.

"Pascal works closely with private equity sponsors, portfolio company executives, and deal teams on matters where compensation considerations are integral to investment structuring, management alignment, and transaction execution," said Larry Seymour, Global Chair of Latham's Executive Compensation, Employment & Benefits Practice. "He brings exceptional skills and strength, adding meaningful depth to our team."

"Latham is the destination firm for sophisticated corporate and private equity transactions, and its leading compensation and benefits team is integral to successfully executing those deals," Mayer said. "The opportunities to further build my practice as part of this world-class, highly collaborative group are very attractive and I look forward to being a part of the team."

Mayer is the second partner to join Latham's Executive Compensation, Employment & Benefits Practice in the past month, following the arrival of Erica Aho in May 2026. He joins Latham from Ropes & Gray. Mayer received his LLB from McGill University and his Bachelor of Commerce from the University of Alberta.

About Latham & Watkins (lw.com)

Latham & Watkins is a leading global law firm that brings together exceptional legal talent in financial centers around the world to advise on complex transactions, litigation, and regulatory matters. The firm's deep market and product knowledge, industry experience, vast scale, and commitment to innovation and excellence help clients navigate their most critical challenges and achieve their goals.

Notes to Editors

1 Latham & Watkins operates worldwide as a limited liability partnership organized under the laws of the State of Delaware (USA) with affiliated limited liability partnerships conducting the practice in France, Hong Kong, Italy, Singapore, and the United Kingdom and as an affiliated partnership conducting the practice in Japan. Latham & Watkins operates in Israel through a limited liability company, in South Korea as a Foreign Legal Consultant Office, and in Saudi Arabia through a limited liability company.

Contacts

Marc Jaffe, New York Office Managing Partner, +1.212.906.1281

Larry Seymour, Global Chair, Executive Compensation, Employment & Benefits Practice, +1.213.891.8780

SOURCE Latham & Watkins LLP