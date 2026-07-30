Leading MSP Omega Systems Expands Senior Leadership as Company Scales Support for Healthcare and Financial Services Markets

New CRO, CFO, COO and VP-level leaders bring deep managed services, channel and regulated-market expertise

as Omega builds for its next phase of growth

READING, Pa., July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Omega Systems, a leading provider of managed IT and cybersecurity services to the healthcare and financial services industries, today announced six senior leadership appointments. The additions strengthen Omega's executive bench as the company builds on a period of sustained growth, following a January 2025 strategic investment from Revelstoke Capital Partners and the recent acquisition of healthcare-focused MSP PEAKE Technology Partners.

The expanded team adds executive-level expertise across revenue growth, financial strategy, operational scale, and strategic growth initiatives – reinforcing the leadership infrastructure needed to support Omega's expanding customer base in regulated industries. The moves mark the company's continued investment in the people and processes behind Omega's growth as an MSP and MSSP for healthcare and financial services organizations.

Under the continued direction of CEO Mike Fuhrman, Omega's senior leadership team now includes:

Mike Besecker, Chief Revenue Officer (CRO)

Besecker joined Omega Systems in late 2025 as the company's first Chief Revenue Officer, a newly created role reflecting Omega's growing focus on unifying and scaling its go-to-market strategy across healthcare and financial services. He brings more than 25 years of go-to-market leadership, most recently serving as CRO at Momentus Technologies and IronEdge Group, where he led revenue transformation initiatives to drive sustained, profitable growth.

Andy Schultz, Chief Financial Officer (CFO)

Schultz leads Omega's financial strategy, planning and operations, playing a key role in supporting the company's growth initiatives and long-term value creation. He brings more than 20 years of finance, audit and accounting experience across private equity-backed organizations, most recently serving as Chief Investment Officer and previously Chief Financial Officer at Altor Solutions, where he helped drive financial discipline and scalable growth.

Chris Sousa, Chief Operating Officer (COO)

Sousa joins Omega as Chief Operating Officer, where he will lead the company's operations with a direct focus on customer experience, aligning Omega's service portfolio and delivery approach to drive stronger outcomes. He brings deep experience in the managed services industry, most recently consulting with MSPs and private equity groups on M&A, service delivery and technology transformation, following 14 years at Dataprise, where he held a wide variety of roles that spanned finance, go-to-market, product development, sales engineering and more.

Mary Knotts, VP of Strategic Initiatives

Knotts joined Omega through its October 2025 acquisition of healthcare MSP PEAKE Technology Partners, where she served as Chief Operating Officer and, previously, VP of Client Services and GRC. She now drives alignment and execution across Omega's growth and integration initiatives, bringing more than 20 years of IT experience in service delivery, risk management and regulated frameworks to support Omega's continued scale and stronger customer experiences.

John Klein, VP of Service Delivery

Klein joined Omega in November 2025, assuming responsibility for the company's professional services organization and managed services teams. Prior to joining Omega, Klein spent 25 years at Cisco leading various engineering, product and relationship management functions, with a track record for unifying service teams, standardizing service models and processes, and improving service delivery efficiency through technology integration.

Joel Rotunda, VP of Channel & Alliances

Rotunda brings more than 15 years of channel leadership and managed services experience, most recently building a structured global partner network from the ground up as an organization's first dedicated partnerships hire, delivering 40% year-over-year growth. His background spans channel strategy across global systems integrators, MSPs and hyperscalers, along with leadership of global managed services delivery organizations – experience he now brings to leading Omega's channel partnership program.

"This is a leadership team built to match the scale of what we're solving for our customers," said Mike Fuhrman, CEO of Omega Systems. "Healthcare and financial services organizations don't need a managed services partner that simply reacts to the next IT or security challenge – they need one built for the long term, with the depth to match it. That's the standard this team is here to hold, at every stage of our growth."

To learn more about Omega Systems' leadership team and continued growth, visit https://omegasystemscorp.com/company/.

About Omega Systems

As a multi-award-winning MSP and MSSP, Omega Systems is passionate about delivering the security and compliance expertise today's businesses need alongside the responsive and reliable managed IT support they deserve. The company's managed services portfolio is anchored by Omega Care and Omega Shield – industry-tailored bundles built for the compliance and operational demands of financial services and healthcare organizations – and extends across managed GRC, SASE, backup and disaster recovery, multi-cloud connectivity, and more. Omega Systems serves highly regulated organizations across the U.S. Learn more at www.omegasystemscorp.com.

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SOURCE Omega Systems / Corporate Ink