Omega Systems Defines a New Managed IT and Cybersecurity Baseline Standard for Financial Services and Healthcare with Omega Care and Shield Bundles

Industry-tailored IT and security bundles introduce simplified pricing and enable regulated organizations to drive better business outcomes and meet accelerating insurance and regulatory standards

READING, Pa., March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Omega Systems, a leading provider of managed IT and security services, today introduced Omega Care and Omega Shield, newly structured managed IT and managed cybersecurity bundles that establish an elevated baseline for MSP and MSSP services in the financial services and healthcare industries. The tiered bundles define the essential capabilities regulated organizations need to meet heightened cyber liability insurance and regulatory compliance requirements while maintaining operational resilience.

The timing reflects a critical shift within regulated industries: what was once considered next-generation security – 24x7 SOC monitoring, endpoint detection and response (EDR), multi-factor authentication (MFA), and security awareness training – is now the minimum requirement for cyber insurance coverage and regulatory compliance. Omega Care and Shield respond directly to mounting pressure from SEC cybersecurity disclosure rules, NYDFS Part 500 requirements, HIPAA enforcement actions, and cyber insurance underwriters who increasingly mandate specific security controls as conditions of coverage.

"Financial services and healthcare organizations face an unprecedented convergence of regulatory demands, cybersecurity threats, and cyber insurance requirements," said Ben Tercha, COO at Omega Systems. "These challenges demand a new approach. Omega Care and Shield establish the security and operational standard we believe every regulated organization needs to confidently navigate this changing landscape. Our experience serving these markets has taught us that what these organizations truly need: industry-specific support teams, 24x7 in-house SOC capabilities, and a unified partnership where IT operations and security work together to improve the customer experience."

Omega's new managed services bundles follow a simplified per-user pricing model with transparent bundled pricing and no hidden fees – removing the complexity that often delays critical IT and security decisions and enabling organizations to act with confidence.

Omega Care transforms IT from reactive problem-solving to proactive enablement. Customers are supported by industry-specific service pods – dedicated teams trained in the needs, workflows and operational challenges unique to healthcare and financial services. With three scalable service tiers, organizations can match support to their needs while gaining predictable performance and faster resolution from specialists who speak their language.

Omega Shield establishes managed detection and response (MDR) and continuous threat monitoring as the standard for managed security. Backed by Omega's 24x7 in-house SOC and CISSP-certified analysts who specialize in responding to healthcare and financial services attacks, organizations gain expert protection that reduces exposure, strengthens organizational resilience and supports ongoing compliance.

The launch follows Omega's recent recognition as one of CRN's Elite 150 MSPs in North America and responds to findings from Omega's 2025 industry research showing regulated organizations increasingly prioritize vertical specialization when selecting managed service providers.

Omega Care and Omega Shield are available now, with additional information on the bundles available at www.omegasystemscorp.com.

About Omega Systems

As a multi-award-winning MSP and MSSP, Omega Systems is passionate about delivering the security and compliance expertise today's businesses need alongside the responsive and reliable managed IT support they deserve. Omega's service-driven IT solutions portfolio includes 24x7 managed IT support, cybersecurity risk management, managed detection & response (MDR), backup and disaster recovery, multi-cloud connectivity, and much more. Omega Systems serves a diverse customer base across the U.S. and in key industries such as financial services, healthcare, professional services, manufacturing, government, and nonprofit. Learn more at www.omegasystemscorp.com.

