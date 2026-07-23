LEADING PODCAST NETWORK THE ROOST RELAUNCHES AS PODIUM, SIGNS TRISHA PAYTAS' JUST TRISH AS FIRST MAJOR PARTNERSHIP

LOS ANGELES, July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Night, the talent management and media company behind many of the internet's most influential creators, today announced the relaunch of The Roost as Podium, a new video-first, cross-platform podcast company built for the next generation of creator-led entertainment. The company also announced that creator, actress, and podcast host Trisha Paytas is bringing her hit podcast, Just Trish, to Podium as its first major partnership.

The launch marks the next chapter for the company following Night's acquisition of The Roost in 2024, expanding its focus beyond traditional podcasting to support creators building audiences across YouTube, audio platforms, social media, and live experiences. Podium is built around the way audiences consume content today, through personality-driven shows that live across multiple platforms and foster engaged fan communities.

"My fans show up for everything and Podium understands how meaningful that is," said Trisha Paytas Post this

Home to some of the most influential creator-led shows, including This Past Weekend with Theo Von, Sam & Colby Reacts, The Yard, Weekly Teacap with Kristi Cook, and Just Trish, among others, Podium's broader roster reaches more than 50 million monthly video and audio impressions and 66 million+ followers across platforms.

"When Night acquired The Roost in 2024, we saw a company that understood podcasting was becoming video-first, personality-driven, and powered by fandom," said Reed Duchscher, CEO and Founder of Night. "Podium reflects who this team and these creators are today, and there's no better way to begin this next chapter than with Trisha."

Podium will lead distribution, audience growth, and brand partnerships for Just Trish, which has generated more than 160 million views since launching in 2019.

"Just Trish started as me talking about pop culture with my fans, and it turned into the thing I love most," said Trisha Paytas. "My fans show up for everything, and Podium understands how meaningful that is."

"Podium was built for creator-first podcasts that thrive across multiple platforms," said Catherine Browne, VP of Revenue & Partnerships at Podium. "We're thrilled to launch this new chapter with Trisha and continue expanding our slate of female-led and pop culture podcasts."

Today's biggest shows are watched as much as they're listened to, with audiences following hosts across YouTube, audio platforms, social media, and live tours. Podium reflects this evolution, supporting creator-led shows built for the way audiences discover, engage with, and follow content today.

Website: www.PodiumNetwork.Co

Media Inquiries: Julia Matina | [email protected]

Sales Inquiries: [email protected]

SOURCE Podium