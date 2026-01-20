Podium Launches Industry's First AI Operating System for Aesthetic Practices

LEHI, Utah, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Podium , a leader in AI-powered customer communications, today announced the launch of its AI Operating System (OS) for Aesthetics—the first unified platform purpose-built for aesthetic practices. The system integrates EMR, patient communications, marketing automation, and lead management—all powered by Avery, Podium's AI Employee. This intelligent operating system streamlines practice operations and drives revenue 24/7.

Unlike traditional EMRs built solely for operations, Podium's AI Operating System helps practices grow and scale their business. Practices typically rely on three or more disconnected systems, wasting an average of eight hours per week switching between platforms while missing critical opportunities for revenue generation.

"MedSpa teams waste time jumping between software systems and doing manual work that AI should handle," said Jason Brand, Director of Product, MedSpa at Podium. "We built the AI Operating System so practices can run and scale from a single platform, while staff focuses on patients and business growth."

The AI Shift: Software That Does the Work

This launch marks a strategic pivot in how software serves businesses. Traditional software provides tools for humans to use. Podium's AI Operating System performs the job itself.

"We are witnessing the transition from static systems of record to active systems of agents," Brand added. "When you give AI complete access to your entire system, it becomes a true business driver, not just an operational tool."

AI Employee with Complete System Access

The breakthrough centers on Avery's unprecedented access to the entire practice ecosystem. With complete visibility into calendars, patient history, available services, inventory, and communications, plus deep industry knowledge, Avery autonomously:

Responds to leads from web, texts, calls, social, and more in under 2 minutes (vs. industry average of two hours)

from web, texts, calls, social, and more in under 2 minutes (vs. industry average of two hours) Books appointments directly on provider calendars with full awareness of room and equipment availability, and provider schedules

directly on provider calendars with full awareness of room and equipment availability, and provider schedules Manages the patient journey by nurturing unbooked leads, sending appointment reminders and intake forms, requesting reviews, and delivering post-care instructions

With Avery 2.0 , medspa owners can customize and coach their AI Employee to match their clinic's unique playbooks and tone.

Measurable Business Impact

A recently released OpenAI case study showed customers leveraging Podium's AI agents experience on average:

45% increase in lead conversion

30% increase in annual revenue

"Podium's AI has changed how our front office interacts with customers by helping with response times and letting us focus on what matters most, which is the people in the room." says Victoria Murillo of ZO Skin Centre Dallas.

Availability

Podium's AI Operating System for Aesthetics is available now for aesthetic practices in the United States and Canada.

To see the AI Operating System in action, visit https://go.podium.com/aesthetics-AI-OS or contact [email protected] to learn more.

About Podium

Since its founding in 2014, Podium has deployed thousands of AI Employees and become the system that drives growth and efficiency for local businesses. Podium has been recognized for Best AI Implementation by Inc. Magazine, highlighted by OpenAI for building revenue-driving AI Agents for local business, and awarded #1 AI Agent for Business Operations by G2.

