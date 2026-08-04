David Bazzy to retire as President and COO of North American steel service center Kenwal Steel after nearly four decades of service.

DEARBORN, Mich., Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kenwal Steel has announced that David Bazzy, President and Chief Operating Officer, is retiring after nearly 40 years of dedicated service to the company. Bazzy joined Kenwal on February 3, 1986, and helped grow the company into one of the premier flat-rolled steel service centers in North America.

Leading Steel Service Center Kenwal Steel Announces Retirement of President and COO David Bazzy

Over four decades Bazzy led many of the initiatives that shaped Kenwal's capabilities and footprint, including building one of the premier pickle lines in North America at the company's Dearborn facility in 2001, and the opening of Kenwal's Tennessee Processing and Service Center in 2007.

"I had the good fortune to be able to lead Kenwal through a tremendous growth period with our customers and oversee the expansion in Dearborn and Tennessee," comments Bazzy. "Along with that came opportunity to work with some of the best people in the industry, who made Kenwal into one of the leading service centers in North America."

A graduate of the University of Michigan, Bazzy has been a leader, mentor, and advisor throughout his career, guiding the company through years of growth while contributing to the family-oriented culture that defines Kenwal today.

"David has played a critical role in Kenwal's success over the past four decades," said Stephen A. Eisenberg, Chairman and CEO of Kenwal Steel. "His leadership and experience have helped shape this organization, and his influence will continue to be reflected in the foundation he helped to build. We congratulate David on his more than 40 years of service and wish him a long, happy, and fulfilling retirement."

Press Contact:

Jordan D. Machala

(313) 739-1008

https://kenwal.com/

SOURCE Kenwal Steel