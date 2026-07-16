Veteran North American steel service center elevates Bredy to newly created C-suite role overseeing commercial strategy, sales, and purchasing.

DEARBORN, Mich., July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kenwal Steel announced today the promotion of Douglas A. Bredy to Chief Commercial Officer, effective immediately. Bredy joined Kenwal in May 2025 as Vice President of Business Development.

Kenwal Steel Names Douglas A. Bredy Chief Commercial Officer

As Chief Commercial Officer, Bredy becomes a key member of Kenwal's executive leadership team, with responsibility for the Company's commercial organization, including sales, purchasing, business development and commercial strategy. The newly created role reflects Kenwal's continued investment in its executive leadership team and brings together the Company's commercial functions under a single leader focused on delivering value to its customers, strengthening relationships with its mill partners and supporting the Company's long-term growth objectives.

"Doug has made an immediate impact since joining Kenwal, and this appointment reflects both his contributions to date and my confidence in his ability to help lead our commercial strategy into the future," said Stephen A. Eisenberg, Chairman, President and CEO of Kenwal Steel. "This title communicates to our customers, suppliers, and partners across the industry that Doug is a vital member of our executive leadership team and plays a significant role in shaping where this company is headed."

"I'm grateful for this opportunity and for Stephen's confidence in me," said Bredy. "For nearly eight decades Kenwal has built an outstanding reputation by putting customers first. I look forward to continuing to build on the relationships we've established, strengthening our position in the market, and helping drive Kenwal's long-term success for our customers, our mill partners, and our employees."

A 33-year veteran of the steel industry, Bredy's began his career with Bethlehem Steel Corporation in 1993 before holding leadership positions at Olympic Steel and Arcelor Mittal. He joined Kenwal Steel in 2025 as Vice President of Business Development and has played an important role in advancing the Company's commercial initiatives. Bredy is a graduate of Michigan State University.

Operating some of North America's most successful flat-rolled steel service centers, Kenwal continues to invest in its operations, personnel, and customers – ensuring a future of world-class service.

About Kenwal Steel

Founded in 1947, Kenwal Steel is one of North America's leading privately held flat-rolled steel service centers. The Company serves customers in the automotive, appliances, agriculture, heavy equipment, industrial manufacturing, and tubing markets by providing high quality products, value-added processing and expert steel services. Kenwal's exceptional performance and growth can be attributed to its operational excellence, financial strength, trusted partnerships, and an unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction.

Press Contact:

Jordan D. Machala

(313) 739-1008

https://kenwal.com

SOURCE Kenwal Steel