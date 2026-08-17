Leal Therapeutics Announces $30 Million Series A Extension and Initiation of Phase 1b/2a Clinical Trial of LTX-001 in Schizophrenia

Phase 1b/2a clinical trial assessing safety and efficacy of LTX-001 in adults with schizophrenia initiated

Financing advances LTX-001 through initial readout from Phase 1b/2a trial and progresses LTX-002 through additional dosing cohorts of ongoing Phase 1/2 trial in ALS

WORCESTER, Mass., Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Leal Therapeutics, Inc. (Leal), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing first-in-class neuro-metabolic therapeutics, today announced a second close of $30 million of its Series A financing. The round includes new investor Eli Lilly and Company (Lilly), in addition to existing investors OrbiMed, Newpath Partners, Euclidean Capital, SV Health Investors' Dementia Discovery Fund (DDF), Chugai Venture Fund, Alexandria Venture Investments, and PhiFund.

Proceeds from the second closing of Series A financing will be used to advance LTX-001 through an initial readout of its Phase 1b/2a clinical trial in schizophrenia patients, as well as progress LTX-002 through additional dosing cohorts in an ongoing Phase 1/2 clinical trial in amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

LTX-001, a first-in-class brain-penetrant oral GLS1 inhibitor, has completed single ascending dose (SAD) and multiple ascending dose (MAD) Phase 1 trials and demonstrated a favorable safety and tolerability profile and dose dependent CNS target engagement. Leal today also announces the initiation of the Phase 1b/2a trial (NCT07734493) in adults with schizophrenia, with initial data expected by year-end.

LTX-002 is an intrathecally delivered antisense oligonucleotide designed to restore healthy sphingolipid levels in the central nervous system (CNS) by targeting SPTLC1. LTX-002 is being investigated in NeurALS, a Phase 1/2 trial (NCT07660614) in adults with ALS.

"We are very excited to partner with our top-tier syndicate of investors which now includes Lilly", said Asa Abeliovich, M.D., Ph.D., founder and chief executive officer of Leal. "This funding will support us through key clinical milestones for LTX-001 in schizophrenia, including initial data from the now ongoing Phase 1b/2a trial, and LTX-002 in ALS, while also advancing our preclinical pipeline towards clinical development."

About Leal Therapeutics:

Leal Therapeutics is a biotechnology company dedicated to developing novel neuro-metabolic therapeutics for patients with high-need central nervous system disorders. Leal was launched in 2021 and is headquartered in Worcester, Mass. Leal's lead programs address the critical intersection between CNS and metabolic disorders. The Leal team has particular expertise in CNS therapeutic development, as well as leveraging human genetics, functional genomics and biomarker analyses to support our mission. Leal has the technological capability to develop and produce small molecule and nucleic acid CNS therapeutics, and is also developing a next-generation CNS delivery platform utilizing antibody-like shuttle technology to enable the transport of peripherally administered therapeutics to the brain.

Media contact: Tehya Frank, [email protected] 347-640-1334

SOURCE Leal Therapeutics