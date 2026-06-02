Leap Earns Five 2026 Capterra Shortlist Recognitions, Including Roofing, Construction Estimating, Field Service Management, and More

COLUMBIA, Md., June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Leap, a leading software platform built for the home services industry, has been named to five 2026 Capterra Shortlists, recognized across Roofing, Construction Estimating, Field Service Management, HVAC, and Plumbing.

The recognition is a reflection of the contractors who use Leap every day. Contractors across the trades have adopted Leap to run more efficient operations, close more jobs, and build stronger businesses. The 2026 Capterra Shortlist is determined by verified user reviews and product popularity, making it a direct measure of real-world adoption and satisfaction. That momentum carried to G2 as well, where Leap earned Summer 2026 badges, including Highest User Adoption, High Performer, and Users Love Us.

"At Leap, we're building toward a world where contractors stop working in their technology and their technology starts working for them," said Patrick Fingles, CEO of Leap. "That means software that's easy to use, robust, and trustworthy, and works wherever they do. On the job site, in the truck, or at the office."

That's the standard Leap builds to. Recognition like this shows it's landing, and it comes from the people who matter most: the contractors who run their business on Leap.

About Leap

Leap is a leading provider of CRM and sales estimating software built specifically for the home services industry. The platform helps contractors manage their business from lead to close with tools that drive efficiency, reduce errors, and protect margins. Built by industry veterans, Leap empowers contractors to simplify operations and run more profitable businesses. For more information, visit leaptodigital.com.

Media Contact:

Natalie Rockefeller

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SOURCE Leap, LLC