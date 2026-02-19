Leap and Home Guard Industries Partner to Simplify and Strengthen Window and Door Sales for Contractors

BALTIMORE, Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Leap, a leading sales software for contractors, announced a strategic partnership with Home Guard Industries, a premier manufacturer of residential windows and doors. This integration provides contractors with a single, unified workflow to quote accurately, build professional contracts, and eliminate ordering errors, directly connecting the sales process to manufacturing.

The partnership integrates Home Guard's complete product catalog and FeneVision ordering system directly into Leap's SalesPro application. This gives sales teams the power to configure, price, and quote window and door projects in real-time, right from the customer's home. The system is designed to prevent incorrect product combinations and ensure pricing is always accurate, reducing costly mistakes and saving time.

"I always wanted a tool that could take care of everything from A to Z," said Steve Stencil, founder of Leap. Leap's partnership with Home Guard makes that a reality for window and door contractors. It cuts out the back-and-forth between systems and eliminates the double entry that slows teams down. This is about giving contractors a tool that works the way they do, helping them run more efficient and profitable jobs.

With this integration, a quote instantly becomes a professional, signable digital contract. All project details, from SKUs and product styles to custom options, are automatically carried over, ensuring alignment between the sales team, the office, and the installation crew. The result is a clean, consistent process from the initial lead to the final order.

"Leap has definitely been one of those [companies]... that set the table for others to try to follow," said Bill Parrish, President of Home Guard Industries. "Now they've taken it even a step further." Together, Leap and Home Guard are providing a sales and estimating workflow that is built for real-world contracting challenges, simplifying every step for mutual customers.

To demonstrate the full capabilities of this integration, Leap and Home Guard will host a joint webinar. The session, titled "From the Kitchen Table to the Production Floor: Automating Home Guard with Leap SalesPro + FeneVision," is scheduled for February 26 at 11 AM EST. Attendees will see a live walkthrough of the unified workflow and learn how it helps contractors sell more effectively. You can register for the webinar here.

About Leap:

Leap is a leading provider of sales software designed specifically for the home services industry. The platform helps contractors manage their sales process from lead to close with tools that enhance efficiency and accuracy. Built by industry veterans, Leap empowers businesses to simplify operations, reduce errors, and boost profits. For more information, visit Leap's website.

