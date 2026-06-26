Lear Announces Date for Second Quarter 2026 Earnings Conference Call

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., June 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lear Corporation (NYSE: LEA) will hold a conference call to review the company's second quarter 2026 financial results and related matters on July 31, 2026, at 9:00 a.m. EDT.

To participate in the conference call:

Webcast link: click here

Toll-free calls: 877-883-0383

International calls: 412-902-6506

The conference code is 1239896.

You also may listen to the live audio webcast of the call, in listen-only mode, on Lear's Investor Relations website at ir.lear.com. The webcast replay will be available two hours following the call.

Note: The second quarter 2026 slide presentation will be available on Lear's website before the earnings call begins on July 31, 2026.

SOURCE Lear Corporation