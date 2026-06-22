Lear Recognized as a 2026 Ford Supplier of the Year for Sustainability at the Ford Supplier Awards & Summit

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lear Corp. (NYSE: LEA), a global automotive technology leader in Seating and E-Systems, has been recognized as a winner at the 2026 Ford Supplier Awards & Summit.

Lear was named the 2026 Ford Supplier of the Year in the Sustainability category by Ford Motor Company, honoring its outstanding performance, dedication, and collaboration during the 2025 fiscal year.

"Being named a 2026 Ford Supplier of the Year is a tremendous honor and a reflection of the strong partnership between Lear and Ford," said Lear President and CEO Ray Scott. "We are incredibly proud of our global teams for their efforts to drive value through sustainability across our products, operations and supply chain."

This recognition reflects a collective effort across Lear's operations, engineering and frontline teams working together to deliver excellence to a leading global automaker.

"The Ford Supplier Awards & Summit is a key moment where we celebrate the vital companies we work with every day, who help us deliver iconic vehicles and services to customers," said Liz Door, Chief Supply Chain Officer, Ford Motor Company. "We are so proud of the momentum underway at Ford and with our suppliers to find new ways to collaborate and unlock efficiencies. We are committed to building stronger and closer relationships so we can compete to win together."

Lear was formally recognized at Ford's supplier event in Detroit, Mich., where representatives from both companies came together to celebrate the achievement.

About Lear Corporation

Lear Corporation (NYSE: LEA) is a global automotive leader in Seating and E-Systems. The company designs, manufactures, and delivers advanced technologies to the world's major automakers. Building on more than 100 years of heritage, Lear is the largest U.S.-based automotive supplier, headquartered in Southfield, Michigan. Driven by a commitment to innovation, operational excellence, and sustainability, Lear's global team of talented employees is shaping the future of mobility by developing solutions that enhance comfort, safety, and efficiency. More information is available at Lear.com.

About the Ford Supplier Summit & Awards

The Ford Supplier Awards & Summit recognizes top-performing global suppliers who exceed Ford's expectations in quality, delivery, cost, and innovation. The annual awards honor suppliers who align closely with Ford's core values, drive technological advancement, and demonstrate supply chain resilience in support of Ford's global vehicle portfolio. As part of its commitment to building strong, transparent, and collaborative relationships with its supply base, Ford achieved the largest year-over-year improvement among major North American automakers in the 2026 Plante Moran Working Relations Index® (WRI®) Study, reflecting its ongoing efforts to enhance open communication, accessibility, and proactive problem-solving with its suppliers.

SOURCE Lear Corporation