Learners Who Switched to Preply Report Stronger Motivation, Greater Fluency Support, and Higher Goal Achievement Than With the Leading Self-Learning Language App, Study Finds

New research following the same learners across both platforms found that 100% said Preply contributed more to their fluency, with goal achievement doubling after 12 weeks

NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Preply, the #1 global language learning marketplace, today announced findings from a new study conducted in partnership with Leanlab Education, examining how learning results improved after switching from the leading self-learning language app to personalized one-on-one tutoring.

To better understand how different approaches to language learning drive real-world progress, the 12-week study tracked 113 native Spanish-speaking adults who had previously participated in a self-learning language app study, and later used Preply's human-led, AI-enabled approach to learn English. The research found that learners consistently preferred personalized tutoring across measures of fluency, motivation, goal achievement, and likelihood to recommend.

Among the study's findings:

100% of participants said Preply contributed more to their fluency than the self-learning app.





of participants said Preply contributed more to their fluency than the self-learning app. 9x as many learners said Preply motivated them to keep learning than the leading self-learning language app.





Preply motivated them to keep learning than the leading self-learning language app. The percentage of learners who achieved their language goals "very well" or "completely" over just 12 weeks doubled from 27% to 56% after switching to Preply.





after switching to Preply. The number of learners who would strongly recommend Preply was 135% higher than those who would recommend the self-learning app.

"Language learning is ultimately a human experience," says Preply co-founder and CEO Kirill Bigai. "People don't learn a language to complete exercises on their phones. They learn it to communicate, build relationships, and create opportunities with other people. These findings reinforce what we've long believed, that the best way to learn is human-led, AI-assisted. When learners have a real person supporting them, motivating them, and helping them stay accountable, they're far more likely to succeed."

A closer look at the findings reveals several themes:

Fluency Gains Lead to Speaking Confidence

Learners overwhelmingly reported that Preply contributed more to their language development than the self-learning app. While 100% of participants said Preply contributed more to their fluency, the study also found:

98% said it contributed more to their speaking ability. 99% said it improved their speaking confidence.



While self-learning tools can help learners acquire language knowledge, the findings suggest that personalized tutoring plays a unique role in helping learners transform that knowledge into confident, real-world communication.

Human Connection Drives Motivation

Motivation emerged as one of the clearest differentiators between personalized tutoring and self-directed learning. Compared to the leading self-learning language app, learners reported significantly stronger engagement and support, with 9x as many learners saying they felt more motivated while learning with Preply:

98% said they also felt more supported in making progress in English. 9 in 10 learners said the experience felt more personalized.



The findings indicate that accountability, encouragement, and personalized support play a critical role in helping learners stay committed to learning.

Real Progress Drives Goal Achievement

The study found substantial improvements in learners' ability to achieve their stated language-learning objectives, with 56% of learners saying they achieved their goals very well or completely, compared to 27% while using the self-learning app. After 12 weeks with Preply:

99% said their progress felt faster. 93% said Preply was better for everyday communication. 94% said Preply was better for professional English.



These findings demonstrate that personalized tutoring may be particularly effective for goal-oriented learners.

The findings of the study also show that the number of learners who would strongly recommend Preply was 135% higher than those who would recommend the self-learning app, pointing to a correlation between learning outcomes and advocacy.

"What makes this study particularly compelling is that the same learners experienced both approaches firsthand," said Amber Wang, Ph.D., Principal Researcher at Leanlab Education. "Across satisfaction, personalization, and skill improvement, participants consistently and strongly preferred Preply over the self-learning language app. These findings offer promising exploratory evidence of the distinctive value of personalized, human-led tutoring for adults learning English for professional goals."

The findings contribute to a growing conversation about the future of language learning, suggesting that while self-learning platforms can open access to learning, personalized human guidance remains a critical factor in helping learners build confidence, stay motivated, and achieve their goals.

For additional insights and to hear real stories from learners using Preply, visit Preply's Proven Progress Platform, a dedicated destination showcasing exactly how Preply helps learners reach their goals.

METHODOLOGY

Findings are drawn from a 12-week study in which 113 native Spanish speakers who had previously completed a 12-week self-learning language app study used Preply to learn English. Data sources include surveys measuring learner perceptions, goal achievement, and likelihood to recommend, as well as an independent standardized language assessment administered before and after the 12-week period. Select comparison metrics, such as goal achievement and recommendation rate, draw on survey data collected from the same 113 participants during the prior self-learning language app study. Statistically significant improvements in speaking, pronunciation, and reading were measured at ɑ = .05.

ABOUT PREPLY

Preply is the human-led, AI-enabled language learning platform building the future of learning. With a global network of more than 100,000 tutors teaching over 90 languages, we are the category leader and the largest online marketplace that brings human tutors together with learners from 180 countries, supporting them with always-on, AI-powered tools to deliver real progress with every lesson.

Our mission is to create life-changing learning experiences by powering real progress through personalized learning, motivation, and high-quality tutoring at scale. We believe that we are uniquely positioned to become the company that understands human learning better than anyone else on the planet.

ABOUT LEANLAB EDUCATION

Leanlab Education is an independent education R&D lab specializing in codesign research to evaluate learning tools. Its clients include venture-backed startups and federal grant award winners, as well as established organizations including Logitech, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, and the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative.

SOURCE Preply