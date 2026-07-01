Leatt Corp and Cardo Systems Partner on Cardo Venture Helmet with Wireless Communication System

World's First Integrated Mesh Helmet for Motocross and Off-road Riding Deployed in MOTO 8.5 Helmet

CAPE TOWN, South Africa, July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Leatt Corporation (OTCQB: LEAT), a leading developer and marketer of head-to-toe protective equipment for MOTO, MTB, ADV, and a wide range of extreme and high-velocity sports, today announced that it has partnered with Cardo Systems, a US-based leader in wireless communications for powersports, on Cardo Venture, a new off-road helmet integrating Cardo Systems' wireless real-time mesh communication system into Leatt's innovative MOTO 8.5 Helmet.

Cardo Venture is the world's first off-road helmet with fully integrated, seamless communication. Designed for demanding motocross and off-road environments, it helps riders stay better connected, enhances safety, supports improved performance, and enables them to ride with greater confidence.

"It's exciting when two category leaders combine their design expertise and technological strengths to create something truly groundbreaking," said Sean Macdonald, CEO of Leatt. "Protecting riders has always been the foundation of our company, and the Cardo Venture moto-helmet will address off-road rider safety in an entirely new way. This collaboration is a tremendous milestone and game changer for Leatt and Cardo Systems."

Utilizing the Leatt MOTO 8.5 as its core, Cardo Venture is built on an advanced safety platform engineered for high-performance, race-ready riding, with a lightweight composite shell and comprehensive protection. Like all other Leatt helmets, Cardo Venture benefits from the company's proprietary 360° Turbine Technology which uses a series of elastomeric discs to deliver a streamlined 3-in-1 safety system that addresses both linear impact forces and rotational acceleration to significantly reduce the risk of concussion without compromising rider comfort or ventilation.

The MOTO 8.5 Helmet also combines 4-density impact foam with a plush Pro-Fit™ modular pad system to ensure a precise, adaptable fit for a wide range of head shapes, and other rider-focused design enhancements, including an antimicrobial Ionic+® liner for moisture-wicking comfort and odor control, optimized ventilation channels for airflow, emergency cheek pad removal for added safety, neck brace compatibility, and an integrated hydration side port for longer rides. The helmet meets ECE 22.06 and DOT certification standards, ensuring confidence at every level of riding.

Cardo Venture features integrated DMC Technology, recognized for its robust group communication capabilities, and premium audio quality through SOUND BY JBL®, ensuring clear communication and an immersive listening experience. Cardo Venture also allows for real-time coaching, eliminating the need for shouting or hand signals, and allowing riders to receive clear, immediate instruction, helping build confidence and accelerate skill development.

Cardo Systems CEO, Alon Lumbroso, commented, "Off-road riding has always been about pushing limits, but integrated communication capability has lagged until now. For the first time, riders will have a seamless way to stay connected, in the most demanding off-road environments, fundamentally changing how they train, ride and experience the sport together."

Cardo Venture is the latest in a line of market-leading companies leveraging Leatt's innovative products. The Cardo Venture off-road helmet will be available from retailers later this summer with an MSRP of $799 / €799.

About Leatt Corp

Driven by the science of thrill, Leatt Corporation develops head-to-toe personal protective gear for extreme and action sports. This includes the award-winning Leatt-Brace®, a neck brace system considered the gold standard for neck protection when worn in conjunction with a helmet. Leatt products are designed for participants in extreme sports that use motorcycles, bicycles, mountain bikes, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and other open-air vehicles. For more information, visit www.leatt.com .

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Forward-looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements regarding Leatt Corporation (the "Company") within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included herein are "forward-looking statements" including statements regarding the significance of the Cardo Venture helmet and its potential impact on the Company's results of operation; the general ability of the Company to achieve its commercial objectives; the business strategy, plans and objectives of the Company; and any other statements of non-historical information. These forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "seeks," "should," "could," "intends," or "projects" or similar expressions, and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. These statements are based upon the Company's current expectations and speak only as of the date hereof. Any indication of the merits of a claim does not necessarily mean the claim will prevail at trial or otherwise. Financial performance in one period does not necessarily mean continued or better performance in the future. The Company's actual results in any endeavor may differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements as a result of various factors and uncertainties, which factors or uncertainties may be beyond our ability to foresee or control. Other risk factors include the status of the Company's common stock as a "penny stock" and those listed in other reports posted on The OTC Markets Group, Inc.

SOURCE Leatt Corporation