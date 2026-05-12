Leatt Corp Announces Results for First Quarter 2026

Total revenues increase 27%; net income increases 58%; continued revenue growth in all major product categories

CAPE TOWN, South Africa, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Leatt Corporation (OTCQB: LEAT), a leading developer and marketer of head-to-toe protective equipment for Moto, MTB, ADV, and a wide range of extreme and high-velocity sports, today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026. All financial numbers are in U.S. dollars.

First Quarter 2026 and Recent Highlights

First quarter 2026 revenues were $19.51 million, up 27%, compared to the 2025 first quarter.

First quarter 2026 net income was $1.77 million, up 58%, compared to the 2025 first quarter.

Revenue growth in all major product categories.

Consumer direct sales increased 49%, compared to the first quarter of 2025.

Cash flow generated by operations was $4.55 million.

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash increased 30%, to $17.19 million.

Leatt Chief Executive Officer Sean Macdonald commented, "The first quarter of 2026 was a great start to the year for our Company. Revenues continue to grow strongly, global demand for our products fueled robust re-ordering patterns, and domestic sales showed very encouraging traction at the dealer and consumer level. We continue to accelerate our investments in developing emerging markets, as well as in developing Leatt as a global consumer brand that compels riders to engage with us.

"Global revenues for the first quarter were $19.51 million, an increase of 27%, compared to the 2025 first quarter. Consumer direct sales increased by 49%, which we believe is a testament to the tremendous momentum of the Leatt brand's attraction at the consumer level. International sales to our distribution partners increased by 24%, and dealer direct sales increased by 30%, as our re-organized and re-energized

MOTO and MTB domestic sales force continues to develop and build a strong, sustainable and committed dealer network and gain substantial traction with our head-to-toe product offerings.

"We grew revenues year-over-year in all of our major product categories: helmet revenues increased by 59%; other products, parts and accessories increased by 9%; neck brace revenues increased by 7%; and body armor revenues increased by 25%.

"Net income for the first quarter of 2026 was $1.77 million, an increase of 58%, over the 2025 first quarter, and income before tax was $2.39 million, an increase of $0.88 million. Gross profit as a percentage of sales remained stable at 44%, as domestic sales continued to grow and we continue to ship our newer products and improve our global logistics efficiencies.

"Cash increased by $3.96 million, to $17.19 million, despite strong investment in our marketing and selling capabilities, and in our product and brand development that will fuel future growth.

"We expect working capital investments to grow in the coming periods as ordering patterns continue to signal growth, and we have sufficient liquidity to fuel this growth."

Financial Summary

Revenues for the three months ended March 31, 2026 were $19.51 million, a 27% increase, compared to revenues of $15.37 million for the first quarter of 2025. This increase in worldwide revenues is primarily attributable to a $1.99 million increase in helmet sales, a $1.72 million increase in body armor sales, a $0.38 million increase in sales of other products, parts and accessories, and a $0.05 million increase in neck brace sales.

Net income for the three months ended March 31, 2026 was $1.77 million, or $0.28 per basic and $0.27 per diluted share, a 58% increase compared to $1.12 million for the first quarter of 2025.

Leatt continued to meet its working capital needs from cash on hand and internally generated cash flow from operations. Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash increased by $3.96 million or 30%, for the three months ended March 31, 2026, when compared to $13.23 million in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash on hand at December 31, 2025, and a current ratio of 8.2:1.

Founder and Chairman Dr. Christopher Leatt remarked, "The continued growth in worldwide sales of our exceptional product categories and the popularity of our brand with consumers validates the exceptional ability of our team of developers and engineers to continuously develop an exciting pipeline of innovative products designed for a wide range of consumers."

Business Outlook

Mr. Macdonald added, "Our entire team is very excited about the future of Leatt. While there are still some potentially challenging global geo-political headwinds, domestic sales are gaining promising traction, participation remains strong, and international ordering patterns remain robust, driven by strong demand for our products around the world.

"There is real excitement about the Leatt brand, both in the U.S. and abroad. We are accelerating our drive to elevate the brand globally to reach a much wider audience across our core markets, and I look forward to sharing the results of this shift in campaign focus in the coming quarters.

"With a focus on investing in our innovative product portfolio, a drive to accelerate and amplify our brand to meet a much wider rider audience and a robust balance sheet to fuel growth, we remain confident that we are well positioned for future growth and increased shareholder value."

Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call at 10:00 AM ET on Tuesday, May 12, 2026, to discuss the 2026 first quarter results.

Participants should dial in to the call ten minutes before the scheduled time, using the following numbers: 1-800-579-2543 (U.S.A) or 1-785-424-1789 (international) to access the call.

Audio Webcast

There will also be a simultaneous live webcast through the Company's website, www.leatt-corp.com . Participants should register on the website approximately ten minutes prior to the start of the webcast.

Replay

An audio replay of the conference call will be available for seven days and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (U.S.A) or 1-412-317-6671 (international) and using passcode 11161813.

For those unable to attend the call, a recording of the live webcast will be archived shortly following the event for 30 days on the Company's website.

About Leatt Corp

Driven by the science of thrill, Leatt Corporation develops head-to-toe personal protective gear for extreme and action sports. This includes the award-winning Leatt-Brace®, a neck brace system considered the gold standard for neck protection when worn in conjunction with a helmet. Leatt products are designed for participants in extreme sports that use motorcycles, bicycles, mountain bikes, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and other open-air vehicles. For more information, visit www.leatt.com .

Follow Leatt® on Facebook and Instagram .

Forward-looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements regarding Leatt Corporation (the "Company") within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included herein are "forward-looking statements" including statements regarding the Company's ability to maintain sufficient liquidity to continue investing in its product portfolio and elevating the brand to reach a wider audience and fuel growth; the Company's ability to continue developing a pipeline of innovative products that connect with consumers; the general ability of the Company to achieve its commercial objectives,; the business strategy, plans and objectives of the Company; and any other statements of non-historical information. These forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "seeks," "should," "could," "intends," or "projects" or similar expressions, and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. These statements are based upon the Company's current expectations and speak only as of the date hereof. Any indication of the merits of a claim does not necessarily mean the claim will prevail at trial or otherwise. Financial performance in one period does not necessarily mean continued or better performance in the future. The Company's actual results in any endeavor may differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements as a result of various factors and uncertainties, which factors or uncertainties may be beyond our ability to foresee or control. Other risk factors include the status of the Company's common stock as a "penny stock" and those listed in other reports posted on The OTC Markets Group, Inc.

[FINANCIAL TABLES TO FOLLOW]

LEATT CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS







ASSETS









March 31, 2026

December 31, 2025

Unaudited

Audited Current Assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 17,014,780

$ 12,988,111 Restricted cash 175,996

244,936 Accounts receivable, net 6,262,523

7,904,885 Inventory, net 16,355,242

20,897,693 Payments in advance 1,243,364

1,197,284 Income tax receivable 114,302

734,193 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 4,391,989

3,634,255 Total current assets 45,558,196

47,601,357







Property and equipment, net 3,295,373

3,660,704 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 262,967

342,413 Deferred tax asset, net 396,294

396,294







Other Assets





Deposits 44,910

45,189







Total Assets $ 49,557,740

$ 52,045,957







LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY







Current Liabilities





Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 4,651,604

$ 8,595,892 Refund liability 65,084

65,140 Notes payable, current -

1,804 Operating lease liabilities, current 262,967

309,019 Other current liabilities 32,813

8,370 Short term loan, net of finance charges 540,926

800,000 Total current liabilities 5,553,394

9,780,225







Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion -

33,394 Total liabilities 5,553,394

9,813,619







Commitments and contingencies













Preferred stock, $.001 par value, 1,120,000 shares authorized,





120,000 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2026 3,000

3,000 and December 31, 2024





Common stock, $.001 par value, 28,000,000 shares authorized,





6,237,561 shares issued and 6,233,773 outstanding as of





March 31, 2026 and 6,255,989 shares issued and 6,234,689





outstanding as of December 31, 2025 130,533

130,534 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,097,672)

(983,640) Retained earnings 33,629,797

31,859,103 Additional paid - in capital 11,373,490

11,478,399 Treasury stock, at cost, 3,788 and 21,300 shares of common stock,



as of March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively (34,802)

(255,058) Total stockholders' equity 44,004,346

42,232,338







Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 49,557,740

$ 52,045,957











The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

LEATT CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME









Three Months Ended

March 31

2026

2025

Unaudited

Unaudited







Revenues $ 19,507,486

$ 15,367,864







Cost of Revenues 10,933,059

8,646,851







Gross Profit 8,574,427

6,721,013







Product Royalty Income 372,819

85,298







Operating Expenses





Salaries and wages 2,148,626

1,857,380 Commissions and consulting expenses 235,793

157,722 Professional fees 290,492

360,051 Advertising and marketing 1,061,196

892,057 Office lease and expenses 240,715

169,176 Research and development costs 797,348

664,490 Bad debt recovery 130,082

(63,504) General and administrative expenses 1,210,233

1,012,649 Depreciation 514,616

327,008 Total operating expenses 6,629,101

5,377,029







Income from Operations 2,318,145

1,429,282







Other Income





Interest and other income, net 74,496

82,147 Total other income 74,496

82,147







Income Before Provision for Income Taxes 2,392,641

1,511,429







Provision for Income taxes 621,947

390,305







Net Income Available to Common Shareholders $ 1,770,694

$ 1,121,124







Net Income per Common Share





Basic $ 0.28

$ 0.18 Diluted $ 0.27

$ 0.17







Weighted Average Number of Common Shares Outstanding





Basic 6,236,178

6,217,550 Diluted 6,466,734

6,470,546







Comprehensive Income





Net Income $ 1,770,694

$ 1,121,124 Other comprehensive income, net of $0 and





$0 deferred income taxes in 2026 and 2025





Foreign currency translation (114,032)

66,380







Total Comprehensive Income $ 1,656,662

$ 1,187,504











The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

LEATT CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2026 AND 2025









2026

2025 Cash flows from operating activities





Net income $ 1,770,694

$ 1,121,124 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by





operating activities:





Depreciation 514,616

327,008 Stock-based compensation 184,286

120,837 Bad debt expense (recovery) 130,082

(63,504) Inventory reserve 37,852

46,291 Gain on sale of property and equipment (388)

(14,985) Increase in refund liability (56)

- (Increase) decrease in:





Accounts receivable 1,512,281

92,226 Inventory 4,504,599

1,012,261 Payments in advance (46,080)

(221,652) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (757,734)

7,342 Income tax receivable 619,891

409,187 Long-term accounts receivable -

56,391 Deposits 279

(851) Increase (decrease) in:





Accounts payable and accrued expenses (3,944,289)

(2,123,551) Other current liabilities 24,443

- Net cash provided by operating activities 4,550,476

768,124 Cash flows from investing activities





Capital expenditures (166,885)

(195,826) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 743

15,250 Net cash used in investing activities (166,142)

(180,576)







Cash flows from financing activities





Repayment of notes payable to bank (1,804)

(13,003) Repayments of short-term loan, net (259,074)

(288,465) Purchase of treasury stock under share repurchase plan (68,940)

- Net cash used in financing activities (329,818)

(301,468)







Effect of exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (96,787)

45,162







Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 3,957,729

331,242







Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash - beginning of period 13,233,047

12,368,100







Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash - end of period $ 17,190,776

$ 12,699,342 Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash





Cash and cash equivalents 17,014,780

12,699,342 Restricted cash 175,996

- Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 17,190,776

$ 12,699,342 SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION:



Cash paid for interest $ 12,180

$ 17,170 Other noncash investing and financing activities





Cancellation of treasury shares $ 289,196

$ -



The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

SOURCE Leatt Corporation