LeBeouf Bros. Towing Completes Enterprise Deployment of OpenTug's BargeOS Platform, Advancing Digital Operations Across Its Fleet

SEATTLE, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenTug, the AI-native platform purpose-built for inland and coastal barge logistics, today announced the successful enterprise deployment of its BargeOS platform at LeBeouf Bros. Towing (LBT), marking an important milestone in the companies' partnership and the continued digital transformation of inland marine operations.

Following a phased implementation, LeBeouf Bros. Towing has completed deployment of BargeOS across its commercial voyage and dispatch operations, invoice intelligence, performance indicator workflows, and marketing, making LBT the first barge operator to fully implement the platform across its business.

For decades, LeBeouf Bros. Towing has built a reputation for providing safe, reliable transportation of liquid cargoes throughout the inland waterway system. As customer expectations continue to evolve and operational complexity increases, the company sought a modern operating platform capable of connecting commercial voyage planning, fleet operations, financial workflows, and performance reporting without disrupting the expertise and processes that have long defined its business.

Today, LeBeouf uses BargeOS to support commercial voyage management through automated traffic validation, cargo planning, and predictive ETA capabilities while streamlining invoice generation and reconciliation through a centralized operational workflow. The result is greater operational visibility, improved financial accuracy, and faster collaboration across commercial and operations teams.

"LeBeouf has built an exceptional operation through decades of industry expertise," said Jason Aristides, CEO and Co-Founder of OpenTug. "Our goal has never been to change how experienced operators work. We instead aim to provide better information, reduce manual effort, and connect critical workflows that have traditionally lived in separate systems. Partnering with LeBeouf Towing represents an exciting milestone in the maturation of BargeOS and demonstrates what modern marine operations can actually look like."

"BargeOS has helped us improve visibility across our operations while simplifying processes that were previously manual, allowing our teams to spend more time focused on serving customers and managing our fleet," said Mark Bourgeois, Executive Vice President of LeBeouf Bros. Towing.

The partnership reflects a broader shift taking place across inland marine transportation. As shippers demand greater visibility, faster communication, and increased financial accuracy, operators are investing in technologies that improve operational efficiency while supporting the people and processes that keep freight moving safely and reliably.

"Digital transformation in marine transportation isn't about replacing experience," Aristides added. "It's about giving operators better tools to make faster decisions, improve customer service, and build more resilient businesses. We're proud to be partnering with LeBeouf as they continue leading that evolution."

About LeBeouf Bros. Towing

LeBeouf Bros. Towing, LLC is a privately held inland tank barge company which specializes in the carriage of crude oil, clean and dirty petroleum products, and chemicals. LeBeouf operates one of the youngest fleets in the industry which is supported by its fully functional shipyard facility, Bourg Dry Dock & Service, located at the company's headquarters in Bourg, Louisiana. The company also owns Bayou Blue Fleet located at mile marker 49 on the ICWW which it utilizes for both equipment storage and outside fleeting opportunities.

About OpenTug

OpenTug is the company behind BargeOS, an AI-native software platform for marine logistics. BargeOS helps customers improve productivity, increase visibility, and support better margin outcomes by connecting data, automating workflows, and streamlining decision-making across commercial planning, voyage management, invoice intelligence, and performance management. For more information, visit www.opentug.com

SOURCE OpenTug