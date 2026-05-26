OpenTug and Telegraph Partner to Bring Unified Visibility Across Barge and Rail Logistics

SEATTLE and CHICAGO, May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenTug and Telegraph today announced a strategic partnership focused on delivering integrated visibility across North American barge and rail freight networks.

Inland river, import, and export terminals rely heavily on railcars and barges to facilitate the movement of goods to end users. Yet, operational planning for rail and barge traffic often happens in disparate systems with limited coordination and visibility. For terminal operators, that disconnect can create daily challenges around arrival timing, storage constraints, berth scheduling, rail capacity, and inventory management.

The collaboration brings together OpenTug's AI-native barge voyage management platform and Telegraph's industry-leading rail intelligence platform to give terminals, traders, and logistics teams a single operational view of inbound freight arriving by both water and rail. With OpenTug's real-time barge positioning and Telegraph's patented predictive rail ETAs, terminal operators handling bulk commodities — including grain, fertilizer, steel, coal, and petroleum products — will now be able to see converging arrivals on a unified timeline, anticipate scheduling conflicts, and coordinate crews and equipment with greater precision. The result is reduced idle time for both railcars and barges, lower demurrage exposure across both modes, and tighter operational control at the facilities where America's two most efficient freight networks meet.

"Two of America's most important freight networks already converge physically at terminals across the country. What has been missing is the technology to connect them digitally," said Harris Ligon, Co-Founder and CEO of Telegraph. "Together, the companies are providing a more connected operational view spanning both rail and barge activity."

The partnership delivers:

Improved visibility into inbound rail and barge arrivals

Better coordination for facilities managing shared storage capacity

More informed scheduling and terminal planning decisions

Expanded signal optimization opportunities across transportation modes

Increased ability for commercial teams to identify market arbitrage opportunities

"Connecting BargeOS with Telegraph's rail intelligence gives terminal operators the tools to make that handoff reliable, and that benefits every shipper who is considering barge as a mode," said Jason Aristides, Co-Founder and CEO of OpenTug.

This collaboration reflects a shared effort to improve coordination across rail and marine logistics, while giving terminals and operators better visibility into the movement of freight across both modes.

About OpenTug

OpenTug is the company behind BargeOS, an AI-native software platform for marine logistics. BargeOS helps customers improve productivity, increase visibility, and support better margin outcomes by connecting data, automating workflows, and streamlining decision-making across commercial planning, voyage management, invoice intelligence, and performance management. For more information, visit www.opentug.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

About Telegraph

Telegraph is a leader in delivering digital solutions to railroads, shippers, logistics service providers, terminals, and railcar leasing companies. With an innovative platform that provides price transparency, shipment visibility, and proactive business intelligence, Telegraph empowers customers, and makes shipping by rail easier and more effective. For more details, visit www.telegraph.io and follow us on LinkedIn.

SOURCE OpenTug