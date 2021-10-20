Leech Tishman to Webinar on Creative Retention & Retirement Solutions

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leech Tishman Fuscaldo & Lampl, LLC. (Leech Tishman) and MacArthur Financial will be hosting a webinar on Wednesday, October 27 entitled, "Navigating the Talent War with Creative Retention & Retirement Solutions."

Whether you advise or lead a start-up company seeking the best and brightest, or are an established business looking to hang on to top-tier talent, strategic executive benefit programs are imperative to recruit, motivate and retain critical executive-level employees. Now more than ever, public corporations, non-profit organizations and privately-held businesses alike need to deliver personalized strategies to their C-Suite and other executive level employees to integrate their equity/earnings into a wealth portfolio for retirement, legacy, and charitable goals – while maximizing their income, reducing taxes and mitigating downside risk.

A basic salary and bonus compensation/group benefits package alone is rarely sufficient in attracting and retaining talented employees. Qualified retirement plans such as 401(k) and profit-sharing plans have limited value for highly compensated employees ("HCE") due to restrictive contribution limits and non-discrimination requirements under the Internal Revenue Code and ERISA. In addition, tax-qualified and other bonus plans do not usually provide sufficient long-term solutions to attract, retain, and incentivize executives.

Drawing on over 100+ years of experience of high-level legal and corporate consulting, Leech Tishman & MacArthur Financial are highly skilled in advising clients on customized executive benefits planning solutions. Join Leech Tishman's ERISA, Employee Benefits & Executive Compensation partner Bruce J. McNeil, Esq., along with Founder & Principal of MacArthur Financial, Robert MacArthur as they examine key issues related to executive retention and recruitment along with several organizational case studies. Bruce and Bob will touch on various solutions to enhance traditional salary and bonus arrangements including:

Deferred compensation plans, such as 457(b) and 457(f) plans for non-profits

Stock options, restricted stock plans, and phantom stock plans for publicly held companies

Split-Dollar arrangements

Supplemental executive insurance plans

Individual Long Term Care policies

High-limit Disability Income

Other non-qualified deferred compensation and retirement plans

This session will be moderated by Leech Tishman's national Employment & Labor Practice Group Chair Philip A. Toomey, Esq.

