Leeds Equity Partners Announces Sale of OptionMetrics

Transaction concludes a highly successful partnership that strengthened OptionMetrics' position as the leading provider of proprietary options, futures, and equity-linked data and analytics

NEW YORK, Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Leeds Equity Partners ("Leeds Equity" or the "Firm") announced today that it has completed the sale of OptionMetrics, LLC ("OptionMetrics" or the "Company") to Equality Asset Management (EAM). David Hait, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of OptionMetrics, will make a significant reinvestment in the Company. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 1999, OptionMetrics is the leading provider of proprietary options, futures, and equity-linked data and analytics serving asset managers, hedge funds, broker dealers, proprietary trading firms, academic institutions, and other professional investors. Through its flagship IvyDB US product, the Company delivers more than 30 years of comprehensive historical options pricing data, implied volatility calculations, and quantitative analytics that support investment research, portfolio management, and risk management. OptionMetrics' proprietary datasets and reputation for quality have established the Company as an essential data provider for financial institutions worldwide.

"We are grateful for Leeds Equity's extraordinary support and partnership over the past several years," said Hait. "Together, we expanded our product offerings, invested in innovation, and continued to deliver the data and analytics our customers depend on."

"We are incredibly proud of what the OptionMetrics team has accomplished during our partnership," said Scott VanHoy, Partner at Leeds Equity Partners. "The Company has continued to innovate and broaden its reach while maintaining the quality and reliability that have long defined the OptionMetrics brand. We thank David and the entire OptionMetrics team for their work and friendship and wish them continued success."

"Our investment in OptionMetrics further validates Leeds Equity's long-standing conviction in investing in financial information services businesses with proprietary data assets," said David Neverson, Managing Director at Leeds Equity. "Following our successful partnership with Fulcrum Financial Data, we recognized OptionMetrics as another opportunity to support a provider of indispensable market data. Together, with the OptionMetrics team, we were able to accelerate growth and reinforce OptionMetrics' leading position in global financial markets."

The exit represents another successful investment for a Leeds Equity B2B data business within the broader information services sector. In addition to OptionMetrics, representative current and former investments in B2B data include datacenterHawk (market intelligence for data center infrastructure; announced sale to S&P Global), Fulcrum Financial Data (fixed income data and research; exited to Fitch), and TalentNeuron (labor market intelligence and workforce analytics).

Solomon Partners served as financial advisor and Polsinelli PC served as legal counsel to OptionMetrics and Leeds Equity Partners.

About OptionMetrics:

OptionMetrics is the premier provider of historical options data, volatility data, and analytics for institutional investors and academics worldwide. For 27 years, OptionMetrics has provided the gold standard in options data and analytics to quantitative researchers, risk managers, portfolio managers, and traders, at leading corporate and academic institutions. Financial professionals rely on OptionMetrics' academic-grade data to track implied volatility and market expectations, construct and test investment strategies, perform empirical research, and assess risk. Learn more at www.optionmetrics.com.

About Leeds Equity:

Leeds Equity is a New York-based private equity firm dedicated exclusively to partnering with management teams in the education, training, and information services industries (the "Knowledge Industries"). The Firm was founded in 1993 and has approximately $7 billion of Regulatory Assets Under Management across a broad spectrum of companies within the Knowledge Industries. Leeds Equity seeks to leverage its sector-focused expertise and market insights to create long-term value for its partner companies and investors. For more information, visit http://www.leedsequity.com.

For More Information:

Scott VanHoy

Tel. 212-835-2000

www.leedsequity.com

SOURCE Leeds Equity Partners, LLC