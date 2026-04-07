LEE'S FAMOUS RECIPE CHICKEN LAUNCHES NEW FAMOUS WRAP AND SIGNATURE SAUCE

Brand introduces "Sauce Snob" campaign to celebrate its next era of craveworthy innovation

SHALIMAR, Fla., April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lee's Famous Recipe® Chicken expands its menu with its new Famous Wrap and signature Famous Sauce available at participating locations. Packed with bold flavor and made for life on the go, the Famous Wrap serves up everything guests love about Lee's.

The Famous Wrap includes a hand-breaded Famous Recipe® chicken strip, lettuce, cheese and the brand's new Famous Sauce, wrapped in a soft tortilla. It's a convenient option for snacking, lighter meals and on-the-go occasions.

The wrap serves as a showcase for Lee's Famous Sauce, a creamy, tangy sauce with a peppery kick that was first introduced late last year. Joining the menu as a permanent offering, the Famous Sauce is designed to become a new staple for dipping, dunking, and drizzling across Lee's menu favorites.

"Our guests want options that fit their day without sacrificing quality," said Ryan Weaver, CEO of Lee's Famous Recipe Chicken. "The Famous Wrap does exactly that. It brings our hand-breaded chicken into a more portable format, and paired with our new signature sauce, it delivers the flavor people expect from Lee's. Others may offer wraps, but ours starts with what made us famous."

Supporting the introduction is Lee's new "Sauce Snob" campaign, which introduces a personality-driven creative approach centered on guests who expect more from their sauce. The campaign is rolling out across digital, social, and in-store channels. Guests can also put their taste to the test by taking an interactive quiz to discover if they're a Sauce Snob.

As part of the promotional window, Lee's is also featuring its 12-piece Strip Family Meal, that includes 12 Breast Strips, three large sides, six biscuits, and a choice of sauces reinforcing the versatility of the Famous Sauce across both individual and shareable occasions.

With a legacy rooted in quality, flavor, and community, the introduction of the Famous Wrap and Famous Sauce reflects Lee's continued focus on menu innovation during its 60th year anniversary. For more information, visit www.leesfamousrecipe.com or follow along on Facebook or Instagram.

About Lee's Famous Recipe Chicken

For 60 years, Lee's Famous Recipe® Chicken, a quick service franchise founded in Lima, Ohio, has specialized in fresh, never-frozen chicken. Lee's has been recognized for three years in a row as a top 10 Fast Food Fried Chicken by USA Today's 10Best Readers' Choice Award. Today, there are more than 130 Lee's Famous Recipe® Chicken locations in 12 U.S. states and in Canada, most are individually owned and operated. For additional information, please visit LeesFamousRecipe.com.

Famous Wrap Photos: HERE

Sauce Snob Video Spot: HERE

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SOURCE Lee's Famous Recipe Chicken