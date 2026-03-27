LEE'S FAMOUS RECIPE CHICKEN EXPANDS IN SOUTH CAROLINA WITH SIX NEW LOCATIONS

Award-winning franchisee fuels growth for leading chicken franchise

SHALIMAR, Fla., March 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Harris Mullis, owner-operator of the Lee's Famous Recipe® Chicken, in Rock Hill, South Carolina, is accelerating the brand's expansion across the state with plans to open six new locations.

Mullis reopened the Rock Hill location in 2010, which was originally established in the late 1970s, and has since transformed it into a high-performing restaurant. Building on that success, he now plans to expand with six additional locations, bringing the brand's Famous fried chicken and homestyle sides to more guests across the region.

"Harris is an exemplary franchisee and a tremendous ambassador for our brand," said Ryan Weaver, CEO of Lee's Famous Recipe Chicken. "In addition to being an Operator of the Year award recipient in 2022, Harris's commitment to grow our brand in South Carolina speaks to his confidence in the strong foundation our brand has built over the past 60 years."

From classroom teacher to restaurant leader

Mullis took an unconventional path into the restaurant business. Before opening Lee's, he taught English in South America and navigated the complexities of international marketing and corporate banking.

Drawing on that experience, Mullis has spent the past 15 years building the Rock Hill location into a strong operation, investing in renovations and modernizing the restaurant while honoring its local roots. His focus on strategic investments and team development has driven consistent performance and positioned him for expansion. Now, he sees Lee's as a long-term growth platform.

"Ever since I decided Lee's was my long-term plan, I've wanted to be a multi-unit operator," said Harris Mullis, franchisee of Lee's Famous Recipe Chicken. "Lee's provides franchisees with a clear path to success, a lot of operational and training support, and I'm excited to bring our Famous Recipe to more communities across South Carolina."

As demand for high quality chicken concepts continues to grow nationwide, Lee's Famous Recipe Chicken is a leading franchise opportunity within the chicken segment, famous for its fresh, never-frozen chicken and hearty sides. Now, with more than 130 locations, the brand's 60th year marks a renewed focus on the next generation of owners. Lee's offers proven operators multiple avenues to scale, including new restaurant development and flexible conversion opportunities.

Interested in joining the Famous Family? Learn more about franchising opportunities at www.leesfamousrecipe.com/franchise. For more information about Lee's Famous Recipe Chicken, visit www.leesfamousrecipe.com or follow them on Facebook or Instagram.

About Lee's Famous Recipe Chicken

For 60 years, Lee's Famous Recipe® Chicken, a quick service franchise founded in Lima, Ohio, has specialized in fresh, never-frozen chicken. Lee's has been recognized for three years in a row as a top 10 Fast Food Fried Chicken by USA Today's 10Best Readers' Choice Award. Today, there are more than 130 Lee's Famous Recipe® Chicken locations in 12 U.S. states and in Canada, most are individually owned and operated. For additional information, please visit LeesFamousRecipe.com.

Media Contact

Brianne Barbakoff

[email protected]

SOURCE Lee's Famous Recipe Chicken